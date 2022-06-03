Should Romance Novels Reflect Realities or Indulge Fantasies?

Reading Romances That Reflect Reality is Powerful

Romance is frequently held up as a genre of hope, and hope percolates through romances that reflect reality in an especially profound way. People overcoming hardships and fighting for love can inspire us. These stories can remind us of the best of humanity in ways large and small.

For many romance readers, myself included, reading about a character with whom you share similarities in finding love can be really heartening in a world that can make you feel unlovable for a million reasons. I think reading a YA romance with a fat protagonist like Dumplin’ as a teen would have had a great impact on me. I relish romances that pair messy characters struggling with mental health with a person who is steadfast and unwavering in their support.

Given how multifaceted people are, you never know when you might find a sliver of reality in a romance. One of my favorite romances from last year was For the Love of April French. As a cis woman myself, April’s life as a trans woman is substantially different from mine. But the author, Penny Aimes, imbued April with coping mechanisms for the hardships in her life that worked for a time but ultimately ended up harmful. And I felt that so hard. I needed to read about April turning her ship around.

My greatest hope is for any reader to easily find characters who mirror them in some way who find love, have sex if they want it, and face a bright future. I want books for everyone written with attention and care. Romance is growing more diverse, largely thanks to indie and self-publishing, but there’s always room for more.