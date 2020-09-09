7 Engaging Short Story Collections by Indian Writers

Originally published in Marathi and later translated by Jerry Pinto, this book is a shocking exposé on how the Dalit community is treated in India. This book doesn’t sugarcoat or romanticize the experiences of the people who have remained at the periphery of Indian society. It offers an unadulterated version of the reality of oppression and marginalization that Dalits have to face in the hands of the upper caste. Casteism has been tormenting India since times immemorial and When I Hid My Caste is one of the many underrated books that call Indians out on their hypocrisy.