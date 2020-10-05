It is the Taungbyon festival in Mandalay. Villagers rush to pay respect to the nats or the spirits of significant people who have died violent deaths. Amidst the desperate prayers, the food offerings, and the unruly crowds are Daisy Bond, a famous gay transvestite medium, and her young lover Min Min. They have been together for seven years despite Bond’s sharp tongue and hurtful antics. But then Min Min meets a beggar with a beautiful voice and falls madly in love. Daisy’s life takes a downward turn. What is she to do now that she is about to lose her love?

Nu Nu Yi’s Smile as They Bow was banned for almost a decade by the Burmese government. Its publication and translation to English is thus a victorious ode to the demarginalization of queer experiences. While this might be the shortest book in our list, it still is one of the most memorable.

(Burma/Myanmar, 146 pages)