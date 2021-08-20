Insist on Your Cup of Stars: 12 Shirley Jackson Prints and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve read anything by Shirley Jackson, you’ve surely noticed that there is a sense of magic running through it at all times, sometimes subtle and sometimes overt. I think there is no better example of it than this passage from The Haunting of Hill House, when Eleanor stops for lunch on her way to Hill House.

Eleanor looked up, surprised; the little girl was sliding back in her chair, sullenly refusing her milk, while her father frowned and her brother giggled and her mother said calmly, “She wants her cup of stars.”

Indeed yes, Eleanor thought; indeed, so do I; a cup of stars, of course.

“Her little cup,” the mother was explaining, smiling apologetically at the waitress, who was thunderstruck at the thought that the mill’s good country milk was not rich enough for the little girl. “It has stars in the bottom, and she always drinks her milk from it at home. She calls it her cup of stars because she can see the stars while she drinks her milk.” The waitress nodded, unconvinced, and the mother told the little girl, “You’ll have your milk from your cup of stars tonight when we get home. But just for now, just to be a very good little girl, will you take a little milk from this glass?”

Don’t do it, Eleanor told the little girl; insist on your cup of stars; once they have trapped you into being like everyone else you will never see your cup of stars again; don’t do it; and the little girl glanced at her, and smiled a little subtle, dimpling, wholly comprehending smile, and shook her head stubbornly at the glass. Brave girl, Eleanor thought; wise, brave girl.

I collect art prints. Someday I might even make the beautiful wall of art prints that I dream of, but it wouldn’t be complete without a Shirley Jackson print or two, and what better subject matter than Eleanor’s cup of stars? (You may also recognize the concept, as well as some of the art below, from the 2018 Netflix series by the same name. I’ve included prints based on both!) I’ve added a few other prints as well as some stickers, pins, and more!

Cup of Stars Prints

This beautiful A4 print of a teacup of stars is available as shown or on a white background. $17, ships from the UK

I love the moon phases on this cup of stars print! $14, ships from the USA

I love the inclusion of Eleanor in this cosmic cup of stars print! Choose your size, $12 and up

This 8×10 stack of floral teacups of stars might be my favorite! $20, ships from the USA

I love this interpretation of Nell’s cup of stars! $7, ships from Germany

I love the way this 5×7 cup of stars looks like it’s alive! $6, ships from the USA

These linocut prints are actually postcards, which I love to hang with my other art prints. 10 for $15 or 20 for $20, ships from the USA

I love the simplicity of this print-it-yourself design! Insist on your cup of stars. $5, instant download

Cup of Stars Stickers, Jewelry, and More

Love these cute vinyl cup of stars stickers (also available as an enamel pin)! $2.50 each, ships from Canada

This cup of stars necklace presents the text, adorned by stars. $18, ships from the USA

Another cute teacup of stars sticker! $3.50, ships from the USA

And lastly, what about Eleanor’s cup of stars perfume?! Notes of milk, honey, plum, oatmeal, orange zest, amber, and sugared musk. $14, ships from the USA