Insist on Your Cup of Stars: 12 Shirley Jackson Prints and More

If you’ve read anything by Shirley Jackson, you’ve surely noticed that there is a sense of magic running through it at all times, sometimes subtle and sometimes overt. I think there is no better example of it than this passage from The Haunting of Hill House, when Eleanor stops for lunch on her way to Hill House.

Eleanor looked up, surprised; the little girl was sliding back in her chair, sullenly refusing her milk, while her father frowned and her brother giggled and her mother said calmly, “She wants her cup of stars.”
Indeed yes, Eleanor thought; indeed, so do I; a cup of stars, of course.
“Her little cup,” the mother was explaining, smiling apologetically at the waitress, who was thunderstruck at the thought that the mill’s good country milk was not rich enough for the little girl. “It has stars in the bottom, and she always drinks her milk from it at home. She calls it her cup of stars because she can see the stars while she drinks her milk.” The waitress nodded, unconvinced, and the mother told the little girl, “You’ll have your milk from your cup of stars tonight when we get home. But just for now, just to be a very good little girl, will you take a little milk from this glass?”
Don’t do it, Eleanor told the little girl; insist on your cup of stars; once they have trapped you into being like everyone else you will never see your cup of stars again; don’t do it; and the little girl glanced at her, and smiled a little subtle, dimpling, wholly comprehending smile, and shook her head stubbornly at the glass. Brave girl, Eleanor thought; wise, brave girl.

I collect art prints. Someday I might even make the beautiful wall of art prints that I dream of, but it wouldn’t be complete without a Shirley Jackson print or two, and what better subject matter than Eleanor’s cup of stars? (You may also recognize the concept, as well as some of the art below, from the 2018 Netflix series by the same name. I’ve included prints based on both!) I’ve added a few other prints as well as some stickers, pins, and more!

Cup of Stars Prints

a navy blue print with gold teacup filled with stars sits on a wooden background

This beautiful A4 print of a teacup of stars is available as shown or on a white background. $17, ships from the UK

black and white print of a cup overflowing with stars and the words "insist on your cup of stars"

I love the moon phases on this cup of stars print! $14, ships from the USA

a girl in white drinks a cup of tea on a black background

I love the inclusion of Eleanor in this cosmic cup of stars print! Choose your size, $12 and up

lavender print of a stack of floral teacups with stars spilling out of the top cup

This 8×10 stack of floral teacups of stars might be my favorite! $20, ships from the USA

print of a teacup with a blue wave of stars cresting out of it

I love this interpretation of Nell’s cup of stars! $7, ships from Germany

on a black background sits a teacup that almost looks alive. stars are floating out of it.

I love the way this 5×7 cup of stars looks like it’s alive! $6, ships from the USA

a linocut portrait of the author, a white woman wearing glasses, with the words "insist on your cup of stars"

These linocut prints are actually postcards, which I love to hang with my other art prints. 10 for $15 or 20 for $20, ships from the USA

white print of a black cup with white stars on the side

I love the simplicity of this print-it-yourself design! Insist on your cup of stars. $5, instant download

Cup of Stars Stickers, Jewelry, and More

three stickers of a glass with a straw full of ice and stars on a yellow background

Love these cute vinyl cup of stars stickers (also available as an enamel pin)! $2.50 each, ships from Canada

round pendant necklace with text from the haunting of hill house

This cup of stars necklace presents the text, adorned by stars. $18, ships from the USA

a blue teacup with the words insist on your cup of stars

Another cute teacup of stars sticker! $3.50, ships from the USA

small roll on perfume bottle labeled eleanor's cup of stars

And lastly, what about Eleanor’s cup of stars perfume?! Notes of milk, honey, plum, oatmeal, orange zest, amber, and sugared musk. $14, ships from the USA

