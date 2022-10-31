The Best Horror of the Year: The Winners of the Shirley Jackson Awards

Other Winners:

Novella: Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn

Single-Author Collection: Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons: Stories by Keith Rosson

Edited Anthology (TIE): Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World edited by Eric J. Guignard and Unfettered Hexes: Queer Tales of Insatiable Darkness edited by dave ring

Special Award: Ellen Datlow, for editing When Things Get Dark: Stories Inspired By Shirley Jackson

Novelette: “We, the Girls Who Did Not Make It” by E. A. Petricone (Nightmare 2/21)

Short Fiction: “You’ll Understand When You’re a Mom Someday” by Isabel J. Kim (khōréō 8/21)

Find all winners and nominees at Locus Magazine.