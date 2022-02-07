Travel to Other Worlds With These Shades of Magic Gifts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

V.E. Schwab is one of my absolute favorite authors. Her books always hit the spot for me with the mix of magic, mayhem, morally grey characters, and a little bit of hope. She recently became even more popular because of her latest release, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, but I still think that one of her biggest fandoms lies with the Shades of Magic books. A quick sneak at Goodreads just confirmed that her second most popular book is A Darker Shade of Magic — and I definitely count myself among its fans. So when I found out that Etsy has a ton of Shades of Magic gifts, it blew my mind!

There are so many Shades of Magic gifts on Etsy that it was hard to choose just a few. I found jewelry, shirts, hoodies, pins, prints, and stickers galore. So you don’t have as much trouble as I did, wading through the deep waters of bookish Etsy, I put together this handy guide to some of the best gifts inspired by Shades of Magic I could find! There are 12 items total — including some very unique collectibles that I don’t want to spoil. So whether you love Red London, White London, or Grey London — here are some amazing Shades of Magic gifts that will take your heart to new worlds.

Best Shades of Magic Gifts on Etsy

There are so many uses you can give this handmade, customizable journal. Plus, it comes in three different designs! $21

With a quirky design and one of the book’s most popular quotes, this enamel pin is perfect for any fan of A Darker Shade of Magic. $15

This metal-stamped ring will remind you of Lila and Kell whenever you wear it. $10

Keep your books safe with this handmade book sleeve. The fabric is amazing, and it comes in two sizes — one for paperbacks and one for hardcovers. $18

Stickers are great because you can put them anywhere! This set of stickers includes 32 designs from the whole trilogy. $6

You can download this beautiful poster featuring the four Londons to print as many times as you want. $10

These coins are the priciest items on this list, but they are magical and absolutely worth it! They’re replicas of the coins used by Kell to travel between worlds. They go from $29 to $99 depending on the design — or $205 for the full set.

Take your morning cup of tea or coffee in this ceramic mug that features the Arnesian saying “power in balance, balance in power.” The 11 oz version costs $12, and the 15 oz goes for $15.

This soy candle somehow smells exactly like you imagine Lila Bard does! You can also find one inspired by Kell at the BriarWick shop. The 4 oz version costs $8.50, and the 8 oz one goes for $16.

Hang this illustrated print with Lila Bard’s most famous quote anywhere you want! It comes in two sizes — A4 and A5. The small one costs $10, while the medium one goes for $16.

Embroidery is a beautiful and creative way to display what you love. This embroidered hoop has Lila’s mask and a badass quote. $25

Last but not least, you can carry all kinds of other merch and even the entire Shades of Magic trilogy in this canvas tote bag! $23

Looking for more amazing bookish gifts? Take a deep dive into our Book Fetish Archives for inspiration!