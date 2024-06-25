SFF Promotions SFF Promotions Starter Post 🛸 Devin Service Jun 25, 2024 Devin Service Staff Writer View All posts by Devin Service You Might Also Like 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Most Popular New Books on Goodreads in 2024 (So Far) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? An Eerily Accurate Portrait of 2024, Published in 1993