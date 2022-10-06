Riot Headline 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature Winner Announced
three books with the titles and authors blurred out
Quizzes

Can You Guess the Classic SFF Book From Its First Edition Cover?

Sometimes books get their cover right the first time: they come out with an iconic image splashed on the front that will be forever associated with the story. Reprints preserve that artwork for future generations of readers. With the other titles, though, it takes a few times to get it right. There are many books that have immediately recognizable covers that are actually from the second (or sixth or tenth…) edition, and SFF books tend to have some of the weirdest.

In this quiz, I’ve gathered ten classic SFF books, using the loosest definition of each term, and expertly edited out the author and title. Some of these are recent classics of the genre, while others have been around for many decades. You can check your answer for which book you think these are by clicking the links underneath, which will take you to the page for the unedited version of the cover.

Without further ado, let’s get into the book covers!

two SFF book covers with the titles and authors blurred out

Book 1 // Book 2

two SFF book covers with the titles and authors blurred out

Book 1 // Book 2

two SFF book covers with the titles and authors blurred out

Book 1 // Book 2

two SFF book covers with the titles and authors blurred out

Book 1 // Book 2

two SFF book covers with the titles and authors blurred out

Book 1 // Book 2

How did you do? Were any of these covers surprising?

