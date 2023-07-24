Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals SFF eBooks On Sale Today for $5 or Less! Deals Jul 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 Babel by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 The Killing Moon by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green Get This Deal $1.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 Timekeeper by Tara Sim Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $3.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Fantasy Novels Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2023 Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines? Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Enchantment & Intrigue: Magical Cozy Mysteries to Enliven Your Bookshelf