11 of the Sexiest Book Covers: The List List #488
at CBR: Top 10 Josei Anime That Need A Reboot, Ranked
at Electric Lit: A Definitive Power Ranking of 11 of the Sexiest Book Covers
at Goodreads: 36 of The Most Popular Historical Fiction of 2022 (So Far)
at Tor: 5 Books About Fragile Worlds
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Queer Fiction for Wrath Month
at Five Books: Top 5 Dragon Fantasy Adventure Book Series
at Buzzfeed: 23 Books To Read If You Loved “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
at New York Times: 12 New Books Coming in July
at Epic Reads: 25 YA Books with Bisexual Characters You Should Definitely Read
at POPSUGAR: 101 Romance Novels to Spice Up Your Summer
at Riveted Lit: 6 Must-Read YA Books Coming Out in July and August 2022
at Crime Reads: 5 of Agatha Christie’s Most Memorable Unlikeable Characters