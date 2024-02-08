SEVEN DAYS IN JUNE by Tia Williams to be Made Into Series by Prime Video

Tia Williams’ bestselling Seven Days in June is to be made into a series for Prime Video with Felicia Pride as the showrunner and writer. Other recent projects of Pride’s include Bel-Air, Grey’s Anatomy, and Queen Sugar. The Seven Days in June series will also be produced by Honey Child, Pride’s production company.

The story follows single mother Eva Mercy, a bestselling romance writer, who unexpectedly meets Shane Hall, a reclusive literary novelist, at an event. Unbeknownst to most, they share a history from 20 years ago, when they spent a week together as youths that was intense in more ways than one. Turns out they’ve been writing to each other in their books all these years, and this unplanned reunion may be the chance to heal old traumas.

There’s no date yet on the new series.

