Serena Williams Has a Two-Book Deal, Including a Memoir

Tennis icon Serena Williams has just announced the two-book deal she has with Random House Publishing Group. The books will be an “open-hearted” and “intimate” memoir — that will go more in-depth than the first one she released in 2009 titled On the Line — and an inspirational one, full of advice on living.

Since announcing her retirement in 2022, Williams has been able to reflect on her life and her family.

“For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career,” she said. In the upcoming memoir, Williams looks back on her experiences “overcoming scrutiny and attacks in a predominantly white and male-dominated sport, navigating devastating losses on and off the court, falling in love with tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, celebrating body diversity and expanding the confines of style in sports and pop culture, bringing awareness to maternal health disparities, and being a devoted mother to her daughters, Olympia and Adira.”

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.