This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s September 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! September and October are two of the biggest months for big, splashy, unputdownable new books. How to choose between all of the amazing new releases? Why, look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a glimpse at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

BUT FIRST, be ye warned that everyone’s least favorite chaos Muppet, Mercury retrograde, is back in town from September 9 through October 2. Yikes! That means confusion and frustration is in store, particularly around communication, travel, and technology. During Mercury retrograde, there’s no such thing as too much clarity or too many reminders. As I always say, the best way to avoid Mercury retrograde headaches is by staying home with a good book!

And don’t worry; all isn’t lost for the month. Fall equinox will occur on September 22, bringing much-needed balance to our lives just as the sun enters Libra, a sign that highly values equality and good vibes. Fall equinox marks the day when light and darkness are equally matched, as well as the first day of autumn. This is the time to settle long-standing disagreements and make room for peace in your life.

September 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Where We End and Begin by Jane Igharo (Sept. 27, Berkley Books) Ready for a lightbulb moment, Aries? September is full of promise for you, and you’re ready to set off on your next big adventure. At work, a colleague may have the knowledge you need to reach the next level. Social gatherings can guide you to the right path. And if you’re looking for love, parties and get togethers may lead you to romance with someone who isn’t usually your type. You should read Where We End and Begin by Jane Igharo. Dunni and Obinna’s high school romance came to a sad end when Dunni moved to the U.S. for college, but they swore they’d still end up together. Twelve years later, Dunni is a geneticist in Seattle with a fiancé her parents approve of — even if she doesn’t love him. When Dunni travels back to Nigeria for a wedding and sees Obinna again, her carefully laid plans go off track.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn (Sept. 6, Berkley Books) Beware of hidden resentment, Taurus. You’ve been known to let your frustrations fester rather than addressing them. That will only make your difficulties grow larger in September. Communication is key, especially in family and romantic relationships. You’re in for big career wins, especially if you work closely with your team and are willing to learn from potential mentors. I recommend Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn. Four elite women assassins have each spent decades completing clandestine missions assigned by their network, the Museum. Now they’re in their sixties and their expertise is under-appreciated. When they’re sent to a resort vacation to celebrate their retirement, they soon realize that the vacation was actually a cover for the Museum to have them assassinated. Can they outsmart the network that taught them to kill?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage by Nathalia Holt (Sept. 6, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) Celebrate wins, Gemini. Sometimes you find yourself running toward the next thing before you’ve had a chance to recognize important milestones. September is the time to pat yourself on the back for successes big and small. Let your loved ones make you the center of attention. Education is fortuitous this month, so invest time in learning something that will help you with future goals. Check out Wise Gals by Nathalia Holt, the true story of four brilliant women who helped shape the CIA. Throughout the Cold War, Adelaide Hawkins, Mary Hutchison, Eloise Page, and Elizabeth Sudmeier gathered intelligence, built allegiances, developed technology, and demanded they get the respect they deserve. Historian Nathalia Holt weaves together firsthand accounts and declassified government documents to show how these spies changed the game.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie (Sept. 27, Riverhead Books) It’s time for some self-care, Cancer. September calls for you to put yourself first and get your head in the right place. Self-care isn’t all massages and movie marathons, though. The stars are pushing you to have honest conversations with family and get some difficult topics out in the open with your significant other. It may even be the moment to cut ties with a toxic person in your life. You should read Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie. From their childhood in Karachi to their high-profile careers in London, Maryam and Zarha have always been close friends. Perhaps it’s their history together that has helped them overcome their differences in class, backgrounds, and values. But when their jobs and morals collide, Maryam and Zarha must discover if they see each other for who they are or who they once were.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory (Sept. 20, Berkley Books) Give it your all, Leo. You’re on the precipice of something great, and September demands that you fully commit to your goals to see them through. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find great balance this month. While you’re working hard in your career, be sure to find time for family and friends. And there’s plenty of space for romance, too. New love may be found if you’re willing to go out on a limb. Read Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory. Margot is fighting to prove her worth as a new co-owner of her family winery. She takes one day off for self-care and has a steamy one night stand with a hottie from the local bar. But she should have known Napa Valley was too small for anonymous sex. The next day, she finds out her brother just hired Luke, the very same hottie, to work in their tasting room, making Margot his boss.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz (Sept. 13, Flatiron Books) Try something new, Virgo. You like to stick to what you know, and that usually works in your favor. But September wants you to stretch a little further. Traveling, particularly internationally, can inspire a new mindframe. Partnerships could be just what your career needs to move to the next level. At home, spreading a little extra love to family members will come back to you tenfold. Check out How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz. After the factory she worked at for two decades shut down, Cara Romero, a Dominican woman in her fifties, wasn’t sure how to reenter the job market. Through a series of interviews with a job counselor, Cara shares bits and pieces of her life story, from love affairs to building a community to her long lost son.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Bliss Montage by Ling Ma (Sept. 13, Farrar, Straus & Giroux) What do you want, Libra? Sometimes you measure yourself by other people’s yardsticks. But this month, the planets are pushing you to look within. Your career goals are front of mind; it’s time to look past your short-term challenges and plan for the future. Loved ones are in need of your support in September. You can show up for them while also protecting your own boundaries. I recommend Bliss Montage, a new short story collection by Ling Ma. These eight tales focus on everyday absurdities, loneliness and longing, and the ghosts of our past and present. They’re deliciously bizarre and will feel familiar to anyone who has wanted to scream at the mundanity of everyday life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (Sept. 6, St. Martin’s Press) What do you want to achieve in the rest of the year, Scorpio? September will find you in an introspective mindset. It’s a great time to think about where you’ve been, decide where you’re headed next, and show some gratitude for the folks helping you along the way. It may feel like a slow month, but you’re great at playing the long game. People you meet now may play a big role in your future. Read Skirts by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, a deep-dive into the history of women’s fashion and how it paralleled women’s evolving role in society. From the little black dress to the miniskirt to the bodycon dress, fashion can tell us a lot about our values and priorities. Historian and journalist Chrisman-Campbell provides a fascinating look into what dresses can tell us about our past and our future.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Secrets So Deep by Ginny Myers Sain (Sept. 27, Razorbill) People are watching you, Sagittarius. Your determination and devil-may-care attitude have earned you plenty of admirers. Some of those folks will look to you in September as inspiration. Even if you don’t fancy yourself a mentor, you’ll find value in building relationships with those hoping to learn from you. You might learn something from them in return — or more about yourself in the process. Check out Secrets So Deep by Ginny Myers Sain. Avril has strange, foggy memories of the night her mother drowned off the coast of Connecticut twelve years ago. Now she’s returning to the exclusive Whisper Cove theater camp for the first time since that terrible night, and it might finally be the moment that her mother’s secrets resurface.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott (Sept. 13, Anchor Books) Know your worth, Capricorn. September may find you feeling a little beaten down. Time spent with family and friends can lift your spirits. And to get yourself back on track, reflect on your strengths and past successes. If you find that people in your life aren’t giving you the respect you deserve, now is the time to demand it — or it may be time to let those relationships go. You should read Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott. Young woodworker Bellatine and her street performer/con-artist brother Isaac have grown apart over the years, until they’re reunited by a strange inheritance from their family abroad. But it’s not money or land they’ve inherited; it’s a sentient house on chicken legs named Thistlefoot. And when Thistlefoot made its journey from Russia to the U.S., it brought along a sinister villain, ancient magic, and long-buried family secrets.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Broken Summer by J.M. Lee, Translated by An Seon Jae (Sept. 1, Amazon Crossing) Change is coming, Aquarius. Whether you use it to your advantage or let it throw you off course is up to you. You have a great ability to roll with the punches, and it can take you far in September, should you choose to use it. Quick thinking will lead to big rewards at work. In love, mixing things up can bring you and your partner great joy. Don’t be afraid of the unexpected. Check out Broken Summer by J.M. Lee. Lee Hanjo’s art career is thriving, but that might all come crashing down. His wife disappears, leaving behind a copy of a soon-to-be-published novel that closely tracks with Hanjo’s own dark past and questionable morals. Why is his wife dragging up his worst childhood secrets now, and where did she go?

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams (Sept. 13, Gallery) Luck is on your side, Pisces. Your instincts will lead you in the right direction in September. If something (or someone) gives you bad vibes, trust your gut. At work, colleagues may try to push in the wrong direction. Don’t be afraid to speak up; it will pay off. This month may also see the end of some long-standing but unhealthy relationships. It’s time for you to stand up for yourself and what you need. Read People Person by Candice Carty-Williams. At 30, Dimple Pennington is adrift. She’s trying her hardest to become a lifestyle influencer but feels terribly alone, even with her boyfriend. When strange circumstances force her to reconnect with her four half-siblings to seek out their absent father, Dimple realizes it might not be too late to find something that looks like family.

