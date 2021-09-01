This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s September 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! September is one of the biggest months of the year for new book releases. Which one should you read? Let the planets be your guide! Find your September horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.

All signs should take note of the autumnal equinox taking place on September 22. This is a day marked by equal amounts of daylight and darkness. Astrologically, it’s a time of metaphorical balance between the forces in your life. It’s also a time of harvest, or a time to collect on the efforts you’ve made so far this year. The autumnal equinox is the perfect time to celebrate what you’ve accomplished since January and reflect on what you hope to accomplish in the last few months of 2021.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner (September 7, Simon & Schuster) September will bring tests of Aries’ faith. How much do you trust the most important people in your life? In romance, show your commitment by putting control in your partner’s hands. When conflict arises at home and at work, you may question your allegiances. Most importantly, this month asks you to have faith in yourself and the choices you’ve made. Trust your judgment and your dreams will come to fruition. Read Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner. Dawn, her sister Kim, and her best friend Debra are third-generation daughters of the Great Migration living in a historic neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side. They’re inseparable, until a twist of fate, heartbreak, loss, and murder send them in different directions. In this memoir, Dawn Turner looks for answers to how race, class, and opportunity impacted their sisterhood.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow (September 7, Feiwel & Friends) Stay the course, Taurus. Your bullish tendency to stick to your plan no matter what will benefit you in September. The fall equinox will help you reap the rewards of the work you’ve put in this year. Make time to celebrate your successes with family. Unlike other aspects of your life, love is full of surprises and new experiences this month. A fresh look at an old friend may lead to an unexpected shift in your relationship. Check out So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow. The Freedmen’s Colony of Roanoke Island is a growing community for enslaved people who are emancipated during the American Civil War. The March family is one of many seeking to build a life on Roanoke Island. The four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — are all very different, but come together to build their young lives in a changing world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin (September 7, Berkley Books) You’re going to need a little help from your friends, Gemini. September presents many hurdles for you, including conflict with family, frustrations at work, trouble with finances, and health problems. Your social circle has your back, but they can’t read your mind. Ask for support when you need it, and take care of your mental health. Your love life can also bring joy. Any challenges in romantic relationships will be resolved happily. I recommend Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin. Jude and Lauren have little in common, but that hasn’t stopped them from being best friends since third grade. Now, Jude is a Pilates-loving Instagram influencer and Lauren is a single mom with a podcast about the parenting advice she wishes she’d gotten. Behind their public personas, they’re broke and stressed. They decide to follow their childhood dream of moving in together, but their dream sounded a lot more fun than their reality.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo (September 7, W.W. Norton & Company) Let loose this month, Cancer. Frustrations are ahead in your career, and forces outside of your control will keep you from meeting your goals. Instead, look for satisfaction through time spent with family and friends. Outdoor activities can help cleanse your mind. A vacation may also be highly rewarding. Single Cancers will have many chances to meet intriguing partners, but take your time before making a commitment. Read Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo, the first Native American to serve as U.S. poet laureate. In a combination of prose, poetry, and song, Harjo weaves together the stories and voices of her ancestors and family. It’s a beautifully constructed tale of grief, nourishment, and bravery.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun (Sept. 7, Atria Books) Leo is in the spotlight in September. Everything is going your way this month, and all eyes are on you as you crush your goals. You’re impressing your colleagues at work and the money keeps rolling in. Harness your power for good by volunteering or helping a friend in need. Your only trouble ahead is in education. If you are in school or must pass a test, don’t rely on your luck to get you through it. Study up! You should read The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun. Dev fully believes in fairytale romances — even if they require a little scripting and engineering, like on the reality dating show he produces, Ever After. But his latest star bachelor, tech mogul Charlie, is a unique challenge thanks to his social anxiety and disbelief in true love. As Dev tries to help Charlie charm the other contestants, Charlie realizes that Dev is the person he connects with most.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang (September 7, Doubleday Books) It’s time to reassess, Virgo. You love creating a comprehensive plan and following it through, but sometimes it’s necessary to stop and make sure your plan still works for you. While you may not see much progress this month, shifting your tactics may lead to success later in the year. Ask people you trust for advice. Traveling may provide the fresh perspective you need, even if only a short distance from home. Check out Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang. In China, Qian was a precocious tomboy and her parents were respected professors. But when the family moves to New York as undocumented immigrants, Qian is shunned for her limited English skills and her parents are forced to work in a sweatshop. In this lyrical memoir, Qian looks through her own childhood eyes at her family’s struggle to make a home in America.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer (September 28, MIRA) Looking for love, Libra? If so, you’re in luck in September. It’s the perfect time to consider what you want in a relationship and to make meaningful connections to make your desires a reality. Libras in relationships will also do some reflecting to find greater satisfaction. Your career is on the back burner this month, but financial matters are strong. Keep an eye out for new business opportunities, particularly through your social network. Read The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer. Rachel is a nice Jewish girl with a secret love of Christmas — a love that runs so deep that she’s spent a decade hiding her career as a Christmas romance novelist. Then her diversity-conscious publisher throws her a curveball by insisting she write a Hanukkah romance. Desperate for inspiration, Rachel attends a Jewish music celebration on the last night of Hanukkah and teams up with her summer camp nemesis, Jacob.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa (September 14, Berkley Books) No one is perfect, Scorpio. You have very high standards, particularly for the people in your inner circle. Don’t be too hard on loved ones who don’t meet your expectations in September. Everyone makes mistakes — including you. Forgive yourself for falling short of your goals, too. Big things are ahead in your career this month, even if they aren’t the ones you planned. Your achievements will be noticed and rewarded. I recommend My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa. Paloma thought life would be easy when she was adopted from her Sri Lankan orphanage by a wealthy American couple. And for many years, it was — until she turned 30 and her parents cut her off from their funds. When her new roommate Arun discovers her darkest secret and ends up unconscious in a pool of blood, Paloma isn’t sure if her secret is safe or more dangerous than ever before.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova (September 7, Atria Books) Your charm is through the roof this month, Sagittarius. You can sweet talk just about anyone into just about anything in September. New love interests are easily wooed by you. Time with family and friends is fun, especially since you can call the shots. At work, you can rally your team to reach your goals. The weeks ahead won’t be perfect, but you can survive any problem by getting the right people on your side. Read The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova. As the end of Orquídea Divina’s life draws near, she summons her descendants to collect their secretive inheritance. Seven years later, her strange gifts have affected her family in unique ways. But when someone tries to destroy Orquídea’s line by picking them off one by one, the family travels to Ecuador to discover their matriarch’s secrets before it’s too late.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (September 14, Doubleday) Don’t get bogged down in the details, Capricorn. When you’re focused on your goals, any unexpected change can throw you. But the fall equinox makes this a time for looking at the big picture, not tiny imperfections. The stars also show strength in education and learning in September. Think about the big picture, and overcome obstacles through careful study and personal growth. You should read Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead. In 1960s Harlem, Ray Carney is known as a respected furniture store owner, husband, and father. Fewer people know he comes from a family of crooks, and thanks to his cousin Freddie, he’s got one foot in the family business himself. After Freddie pulls Ray into a hotel heist gone wrong, it becomes harder and harder to balance his two lives.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Matrix by Lauren Groff (September 7, Riverhead) Things are falling into place for Aquarius this month. The energy you’ve put into the universe is coming back to you in beautiful and satisfying ways. The relationships you’ve invested in will support you throughout this harvest season. While most of September is fulfilling and blissful, money troubles may be ahead. Spend wisely, and if new financial opportunities arise, look before you leap. I recommend Matrix by Lauren Groff. Seventeen-year-old Marie de France comes from a long line of women warriors and crusaders. But when Eleanor of Aquitaine casts her out of the royal court and sends her to act as prioress of an impoverished English abbey, she struggles to adjust to her new life. With her strength, determination, and divine visions, she seeks to create a safe home away from society for the nuns in her care.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

What Passes as Love by Trisha R. Thomas (September 1, Lake Union Publishing) Pisces will take small steps forward in September. Be skeptical of anyone promising instant success this month. But that doesn’t mean progress can’t be made. Embrace gradual movement toward your goals. When trouble arises, use your communication skills to overcome it. Your emotional intelligence will serve you well, and may even bring meaningful new relationships into your life. Check out What Passes as Love by Trisha R. Thomas. Dahlia was born into slavery to an enslaved mother and plantation owner father. She manages to run away and reinvents herself as Lily Dove, then marries an Englishman who believes she’s white and has no family. She quickly learns that life as a dutiful wife isn’t everything she hoped. But when her childhood friend is enslaved by her husband, Dahlia will risk anything to save him.

Looking for more? Check out your June, July, and August horoscopes and book recommendations!