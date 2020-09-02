September is a big month for new books, and this year is no exception! I’m excited to see that this month’s list is way more diverse than I can ever recall, and there are just too many amazing releases to pack in one of these weekly posts! To keep my list under ten, I didn’t include some of the bigger, buzzier titles that are probably already on your radar, like Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam, Skyhunter by Marie Lu, and Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour. Definitely grab those books when they hit shelves, though! And without further ado, here’s what you can look forward to in September 2020 YA books!

Recommended for You by Laura Silverman The holiday season is upon Shoshanna Greenberg, and she is throwing herself into her job at her local bookstore to escape from her problems at home. When her boss announces a bonus to the employee with the most sales, Shoshanna becomes determined to win so she can fix her car. But enter Jake: a new hire who doesn’t even read! And yet, his sales creep closer and closer to Shoshanna’s, putting her chances of winning in peril. The competition is on. I’m all for a holiday romance that doesn’t necessarily involve Christianity and Christmas (Shoshanna is Jewish) and I like a good enemies-to-lover book!

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera This is a retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, set in the Bronx and starring Afro-Latinx characters! Eury is haunted by a tragedy in her family that hit just as the latest hurricane swept through Puerto Rico, and she expects that more bad things will follow in New York. Pheus is looking forward to an easygoing summer, when he meets Eury. As they fall for one another, they face forces beyond their control that threaten to tear them apart.

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson This is a timely and hard-hitting mystery from an author I really love and respect! Enchanted Jones has dreams of becoming a famous singer, dreams that seem like they might actually be within reach when Korey Fields spots her at an audition. Flash forward, and Korey is dead while Enchanted has gaps in her memory and blood on her hands. Korey wasn’t the person she thought he was, and the police suspect she’s responsible for his murder. It’ll take all her strength to confront the truth.

Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe This is the second book from Morris Award–winning author Ben Philippe! Henri is a charming teen whom everyone seems to love, from his teachers at school to the clients of his dog-walking business. Corinne is Henri’s neighbor and classmate, and is often labeled as intense. She’s totally immune to his charm, so when she uncovers the truth about his dog-walking scheme, she blackmails him into helping her change her image at school, leading to some unexpected results.

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro I’m so excited for this fantasy novel from Mark Oshiro about Xochitl, a young woman who wanders the desert telling the stories of her people, alone. She wants more than anything to find a companion, but she doesn’t expect to meet Emilia, the daughter of a conqueror. The two must set out across the desert on an epic quest, where they will find connection, but also unspeakable danger after the sun goes down. This is a bit of a departure from Oshiro’s debut novel so I’m excited to see their range!

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix I’m a big fan of Garth Nix’s Old Kingdom series, and I enjoyed Newt’s Emerald, so I’m really excited for this new book set in alternate 1980s London about a young woman named Susan searching for her missing father. Her search for a crime boss who might have answers is impeded by the booksellers of London, a group of magical people who keep watch over the mythical and magical in London—and keep a few bookshops, of course.

White Fox by Sara Faring Manon and Thaïs are two sisters who have drifted apart since their mother disappeared suddenly years ago. Their wealthy father sent them away, but now they’ve returned home to the Mediterranean island they grew up on and have discovered their mother’s final screenplay, a metaphorical and convoluted tale that will bring them closer and closer to the truth about their home and their mother’s disappearance.

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez Camila is a dutiful daughter and student at home, but on the soccer field she’s someone else entirely—La Furia, her team’s leader and a fierce athlete. Her family can never know that she plays soccer because they wouldn’t think it proper, but Camila has dreams of playing professionally and perhaps even snagging a scholarship to a North American university. And when a chance at achieving her dreams arrives, Camila must decide how much she’ll risk to make them come true. I am so excited for this novel about an Argentinian teen to hit shelves!

Vampires Never Get Old Edited by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker Do you love vampires? Well, Stephenie Meyer isn’t the only one making vampires come back in 2020! Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker have assembled an excellent group of YA authors to tell new vampire tales in this fun anthology with bite! From coming out stories and those that involve social media, there’s something new and exciting here for every reader!

