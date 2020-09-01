September 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s September 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! With tons of buzzy new books hitting shelves this month, where should you start? Let the stars be your guide! Find your September horoscope below, paired with a newly released book you’re sure to love.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re in the driver’s seat this month, Aries. Whatever you dream up, you can do. Aries are extremely goal motivated, so set some goals for yourself and get to work. Trusting your financial instincts may pay off in a big way in September. It’s also a great time for romance, whether you’re in a relationship or looking for something new. Ask for what you want; assertiveness will be rewarded. Check out Eat a Peach (September 8, Clarkson Potter) by celebrity chef David Chang with Gabe Ulla. Chang is known for his international restaurant empire, podcast, and Netflix show. But before all of that, he was a daring young chef opening a New York noodle restaurant called Momofuku. In his memoir, he tells the story of the struggles and lessons that made him the chef he is today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Tauruses will invest time and energy in the home in September. Nesting is important to you; organizing and decorating your space will bring you great peace of mind this month. Your focus on the home will also strengthen family relationships. Take on a renovation or design project with a family member. Trouble may be ahead at work this month. Focus on clear communication if conflict arises. I recommend Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream (September 15, Bold Type Books) by Mychal Denzel Smith. Through a series of insightful, clear-eyed essays, Smith explores what it means to be an American, and the contradictions inherent in that identity. Smith identifies the values we profess but fail to exemplify in the myth of the American dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your creativity is through the roof this month, Gemini! You’re always good at thinking outside of the box, but in September, you’re thinking outside of the dimension. It’s a great time to engage in artistic projects. Unfortunately, you’ll struggle to focus on anything too constraining, which may cause trouble with work or family. If others grow frustrated with you, bring them into your creative process. Read Bestiary (September 29, One World) by K-Ming Chang. One Taiwanese American family grapples with their history as the mythology of their homeland haunts them. From tiger tails to missing toes to an all-knowing hole in the yard, three generations of women are plagued by fantastical family lore come to life, and the youngest in the line wonders if she can change their destiny.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Cancers need their social networks to thrive in September. There are a lot of people rooting for you, and that support is crucial for your success. Family members and mentors see what you can do. When you doubt your own abilities, let them be your cheerleaders. September may also be a tough month emotionally, so take care of yourself and don’t forget about the importance of self care. You might enjoy Transcendent Kingdom (September 1, Knopf) by Yaa Gyasi. Gifty is a young woman constantly torn between two worlds. Since losing her brother to opioid addiction, Gifty has focused her studies on reward-seeking behavior in mice. But can her research open a window to her lost brother? Or help her better understand the depression that has turned her mother into a shadow of her former self?
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Everyone is competing for Leo’s attention this month. You may find yourself pulled in a million directions, making it difficult to focus on any one task. The good news? People want your attention because they respect your opinion and enjoy your company. If you grow frustrated with constant demands, remind yourself that it’s kind of a compliment! But don’t expect a lot of free time. You should read The White Coat Diaries (September 15, Berkley) by Madi Sinha. After her first day in medical residency, Norah wonders if the years she spent working toward becoming a doctor were worth it. Then she meets chief resident Ethan, and as they grow closer together, things are looking up. But after Norah gets pulled into a difficult medical situation, she wonders if it’s truly possible to honor her commitment to “do no harm.”
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Stay vigilant this month, Virgo. Nothing will come easily to you in September. Luckily you’re used to moving mountains, and honestly, you don’t need anyone’s help to do it. You can do big things this month, but only if you follow your instincts and take care of your emotional wellbeing. Don’t take it personally if others aren’t on board with your vision; you know what’s best for you. You might enjoy Dear Justyce (September 29, Crown) by Nic Stone. Teenager Quan pleaded not guilty for the shooting death of a police officer. Now, he’s awaiting trial in a criminal justice system that systematically discriminates against Black boys like him. Through a series of flashbacks and letters, he tells his story, including a troubled childhood, bad timing, prejudiced authority figures, and police coercion.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Libras can talk anyone into anything in September. You’re always good at bringing people together and navigating through conflict, but your persuasion skills are through the roof this month. That will come in handy for settling disagreements among family. But with great power comes great responsibility. Make sure your plan is a good one before rallying everyone to join you. Check out What Are You Going Through (September 1, Riverhead) by Sigrid Nunez. An unnamed narrator recounts conversations with various people in the course of her normal life, each focused around time, grief, regret, and human connection. The stories-within-a-story explore the meaning of life and the mystery of death.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Luck is on your side this month, Scorpio. A little risk in September can bring big rewards. This is definitely true in financial and career matters. Good fortune may visit you in your love life as well. Romance will be very fulfilling, and your partner can also serve as a friend and mentor. However, you will only benefit from luck close to home. Any September travel plans will disappoint you. Read A Girl is a Body of Water (September 1, Tin House Books) by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi. Rebellious 12-year-old Kirabo was raised by many female relatives in 1970s Uganda. But after years of wondering about her mother, she seeks the help of a local witch to learn about her origins. As their relationship develops, Kirabo learns how a patriarchal world seeks to keep her and other rebellious women down.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Relationships are crucial for Sagittarius in September. You value freedom and autonomy, but that doesn’t mean other people aren’t important in your journey. Ask for guidance from mentors and help from colleagues to reach your professional goals. Your family may also provide unexpected support this month. And if you open yourself up to it, exciting romance can be easily found. I recommend Ties that Tether (September 29, Berkley) by Jane Igharo. Before immigrating to Canada as a child, Azere promised her dying father that she would marry a Nigerian man and carry on her family’s culture. But after yet another failed date with a Nigerian man, Azere has a one night stand that unexpectedly turns into something more serious.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You’ve got a short fuse in September, Capricorn. Your patience is thin and aggression is high, which may lead to some hasty decisions. This is a bit out of character for you. You prefer to approach difficult situations with careful planning and consideration. There’s nothing wrong with an emotional response, but try to step back and recognize if you’re making a choice out of anger. You might enjoy The Last Story of Mina Lee (September 1, Park Row) by Nancy Jooyoun Kim. Margot has always struggled to understand her mother Mina. After Mina dies suspiciously, Margot desperately tries to learn what happened in her mother’s final days. She discovers how much she never knew about her mother’s life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
A positive attitude will take you a long way, Aquarius. You’ll face challenges this month, but your free spirit and unique problem solving abilities can turn them into a game. At work, your perspective will put difficult projects back on track. Educational attainment won’t come easy, but the lessons you learn will be lasting. September romance will be found in the strangest of places. Check out Grown (September 15, Katherine Tegen Books) by Tiffany D. Jackson. Teenager Enchanted Jones dreams of being a famous singer, and when legendary R&B artist Korey Fields takes her under his wing, she thinks her dreams may be coming true. But then she wakes up with blood on her hands and no memory of the previous night, and learns that Korey is dead.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisces long for connection in September. Emotional connection with others is crucial for you. This month, you’re looking for new perspectives and relationships in your life. Open yourself up to new people, or to taking old acquaintances to a new level. It’s a difficult time for new romantic interests due to your short attention span, but new connections may prove meaningful in coming months. Read Each of Us a Desert (September 15, Tor Teen) by Mark Oshiro. Xochital’s deepest desire is to find a true kindred soul. In order to find her destiny, she sets out on a journey across the desert. Along the way, she finds the connection she seeks with Emilia, the daughter of her town’s violent mayor. But can their connection survive the fantastical terrors of the desert after dark?
