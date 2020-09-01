September 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Cancers need their social networks to thrive in September. There are a lot of people rooting for you, and that support is crucial for your success. Family members and mentors see what you can do. When you doubt your own abilities, let them be your cheerleaders. September may also be a tough month emotionally, so take care of yourself and don’t forget about the importance of self care. You might enjoy Transcendent Kingdom (September 1, Knopf) by Yaa Gyasi. Gifty is a young woman constantly torn between two worlds. Since losing her brother to opioid addiction, Gifty has focused her studies on reward-seeking behavior in mice. But can her research open a window to her lost brother? Or help her better understand the depression that has turned her mother into a shadow of her former self?