Senator Dianne Feinstein Has Passed Away at 90

California’s Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away Thursday night after a long struggle with health that started with a case of shingles months ago. At 90, she had served as a senator for 30 years, making her the longest-serving woman senator ever.

Feinstein details some of her career as a trailblazing democrat in Nine and Counting: The Women of the Senate alongside other woman senators. Governor Gavin Newsom has stated his plans to name a Black woman to Feinstein’s position to carry out the rest of her term.

Feinstein is survived by a daughter.

