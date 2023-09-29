Riot Headline Here is What Parents Think of Book Bans: EveryLibrary & Book Riot Survey Results
partial cover of nine and counting
News

Senator Dianne Feinstein Has Passed Away at 90

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

California’s Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away Thursday night after a long struggle with health that started with a case of shingles months ago. At 90, she had served as a senator for 30 years, making her the longest-serving woman senator ever.

Nine and Counting cover

Feinstein details some of her career as a trailblazing democrat in Nine and Counting: The Women of the Senate alongside other woman senators. Governor Gavin Newsom has stated his plans to name a Black woman to Feinstein’s position to carry out the rest of her term.

Feinstein is survived by a daughter.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream