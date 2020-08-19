I believe that a major part of our self-care is taking care of our finances. As someone who avoided the topic for much of my early 20s, trust me when I say the earlier you take a deep look at your finances the better. Once you get past the scariness of it all, it helps you make informed decisions going forward.

From creating a basic budget to doing your best with a small salary and keeping your credit in check, Bola Sokunbi helps with the financial basics and encourages you to take charge of your financial independence the clever girl way.