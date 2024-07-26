Audiobooks Promotions Seize the summer reading season with Tailored Book Recommendations! Vivek Patel Jul 26, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Book of the Summer We Finally Have a Book of the Summer. And I Am Happy to Say It's Good. 9 Sublime New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Audiobooks 8 Short Historical Fiction Reads You Can Finish In One Sitting "Books That Made Me Forget I Was Reading" is Trending. But What Does It Mean? New Sci-Fi and Fantasy for Book Clubs This Summer