Season 2 of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Is Coming

Whether you’re more a Kristy, a Mary Anne, a Claudia, a Dawn, or a Stacey, this news will be so welcome. Netflix’s popular adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s The Baby-Sitters Club will return for a second season. The show will hit the streaming service in early 2021.

To share the news, current cast members shared a lip-synced throwback to the original adaptation of the books.

Say hello to your friends! The #BabySittersClub is back in business for a Season 2! pic.twitter.com/DsPwEJ2vdz — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) October 28, 2020

Rachel Shukert promises this season will see more of Jessi Ramsey, and in a recent interview with Variety, Shukert expressed excitement for how much potential existed in a second season of the show.

“I love how Kristy evolves in her new family,” she said. “I always have really loved Mary Anne and Dawn—as their parents get closer, how that kind of changes their relationship.”

The series continues to endure not just for nostalgic adults, but it’s still relevant and timely with today’s middle schoolers experiencing so many of the same issues and challenges the babysitters do.

Naia Cucukov, one of the producers of the show at Walden Media, noted that the work Ann M. Martin did in creating such an honest look at tween and teen girlhood has helped make the transition to modernity in the show’s Netflix adaptation make sense.

“It’s dealing with issues that kids today are dealing with, taking things like the worst parents that step further, talking about same-sex couples, talking about just the things that are just a given in our modern world that I think back then weren’t at all in the popular conversation,” she said in an interview here at Book Riot. “At the same time, we are trying to make a more kind of inclusive landscape for our girls. Stoneybrook is going to feel a little bit more like modern times. I think that it’s going to feel like a very diverse, really fully fleshed out place, and then that’s going to include some of our girls as well.”

And indeed, the show’s inclusivity in both the main characters and supporting cast feels true to today’s world.

Grab your popcorn and revisit the show’s first season or turn it on for the first time in preparation for what promises to be an exciting new chapter in Stoneybrook.

