What if a robot was the only mother you knew? In Carole Stivers’s The Mother Code, that is the reality for many children who are genetically engineered and incubated, birthed, and raised by machines. Each machine is programmed with the Mother Code, making every one of them unique. Kai’s only companion is his robot mother Rho-Z. But as Kai grows older and adapts to the world around him, so too does Rho-Z, in ways that the machines’ creators could not have anticipated. When the government decides that these robot mothers must now be destroyed, Kai is forced to make a choice between siding with humanity or fighting to save the only mother he’s ever known.