Quiz: You’re Going on a Scavenger Hunt to Find Your Next Fun Queer YA Read

Wednesday Books From the New York Times bestselling author of Red, White & Royal Blue and One Last Stop comes a romantic comedy about chasing down what you want, only to find what you need...To get the girl, first you have to find her.

There are two things I want to do when the weather starts getting warmer like this. First, get outside more and enjoy the nice weather. Next, find some fun, contemporary queer YA to read while outside in said nice weather.

Well, surprise! There’s a way to do both: a scavenger hunt. Go out and explore the world, have an adventure, and your reward at the end? An entertaining queer YA new release that might just be your next favorite, and, oh yeah, a fun adventure to remember.

Of course, this quiz can be taken from the comfort of your own home, but if you want, you can also take these questions to the streets and find all of these things in real life. On that note, if you find a road sign of a cow with a flying saucer, please tell me about it, because that is amazing.

Okay, scavenger hunters! Time to get your hunting gear together — maybe a camera, a magnifying glass, and some good walking shoes — and then get to hunting. When you’ve found what you’re looking for, come back here, and let’s talk books.

As always, all of the results are included at the end for all of you snoopy people who need to have access to all the options. I see you.

Need to know what your options could’ve been? Want to read them all? Here they are!

Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram From the author of Darius the Great is Not Okay comes a new YA novel about Hunter, the only gay member of the boy band Kiss & Tell.

The 99 Boyfriends of Micah Summers by Adam Sass This book follows Micah Summers and his Instagram account, full of drawings of all of his fake boyfriends. But a surprise meeting with fake boyfriend #100 sends Micah on a Prince Charming-like quest to potentially find the boy of his dreams.

Flip the Script by Lyla Lee Hana is the star of a new K-drama. But when she’s faced with a new girl who challenges her role as the main love interest, will she be able to compete — especially when she’s falling in love?

Cafe Con Lychee by Emery Lee This enemies-to-lovers story follows the sons of two competing family businesses, a Puerto Rican bakery and an Asian American cafe.

The One True Me and You by Remi K. England When pageant queen Teagan Miller and up and coming fanfic author Kaylee Beaumont meet at the GreatCon fandom convention, sparks fly. But is the potential of a love story worth risking everything they’ve worked for?

