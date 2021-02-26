SaveBritney: 4 Young Adult Books If You Stan Britney Spears

There is nothing in the world Rachel wants more than to be a K-pop star. After she’s recruited to be DB Entertainment’s latest and greatest music icon, the rules are clear: keep a squeaky clean image, no dating, and make your career the number one thing in your life. But soon, Rachel is faced with the reality of the K-pop world. Everything about her has to be perfect and when she finally slips up, the media will be there to catch it. And then there’s the exceptional and perfect Jason Lee, for whom Rachel can’t help but develop feelings. Now, her dreams are conflicting — can she be the perfect pop star and still get the guy? This novel is particularly one to look out for, having been written by an actual K-pop star.