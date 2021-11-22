8 Sapphic Foodie Romances to Read on Kindle Unlimited

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A couple months ago, I found myself in a familiar place: scrolling through Netflix, looking for something mindless to watch because I wasn’t in the mood to firmly establish myself in a new universe, or continue with a few old ones I had already started. Cue the arrival of The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings. Everyone I knew (and everyone they knew) was super into the show, and while I had a history of watching artistic competition shows for everything from fashion to fancy blades, and was completely obsessed with the show Nadiya Bakes, I still hadn’t gotten around to watching the world phenom set in a British tent. So I thought, what the hey.

(I’m going somewhere with this, I swear.)

Fast forward to me, wandering around Amazon looking for my next Kindle Unlimited download, and coming across a book whose title was a familiar catchphrase — one that we Baking Show viewers hear three times an episode. Well, obviously, I had to read it. And as I wandered more through the books that I was reading, particularly in KU, I noticed a pattern: I was really digging books featuring people making food, especially women, and especially when they also liked women. So if you are a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, here are some books you can check out! Be prepared: you’re gonna be hungry.

Ready, Set, Bake by Sienna Waters When a friend begs her to take a last-minute spot on a baking show — even though she doesn’t even know how to crack an egg — Joey agrees, expecting to film the first episode and be kicked off immediately. But she doesn’t expect to not be sent home, or to find herself investigating mysterious happenings on the set with the help of staid baker Sophia, who just wants to keep her bakery (and her family) afloat.

Fake It by Lily Seabrooke The first Seabrooke romance to feature a trans protagonist, Fake It brings us into the world of high-class restaurants and restaurant TV. New restauranteur Avery loves her restaurant — but it’s not bringing in enough business to stay afloat. When an offer on her restaurant from a local sleazeball puts her on the radar of television host Holly (who once dated said sleaze and is now trying to keep him from taking her job), the two have instant chemistry. Which is a good thing, when rumors start that they’re dating.

Our Queerest Shelves Newsletter Sign up for bookish LGBTQ+ news and recommendations! Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Sips of Her by Karmen Lee Cam has a problem. She has a huge crush on one of the customers who regularly come into her bakery and coffee shop. What she doesn’t realize is that Julie is in the same predicament. It’s not until the two are unexpectedly in the same nightclub (and in a bit of a predicament) that the pair pretend to date. But how long will this pretense last? And why should it?

When Tara Met Farah by Tara Pammi Tara would much rather be producing content for her food vlog than studying math, but when you’re the child of geniuses, you have to at least pass your math class. When she makes a deal with the visiting scholar staying with her family — help her get this math thing in exchange for an introduction to a Bollywood icon — the two start to spend a lot more time together. And what started as a hesitantly contentious relationship slowly builds into something more.

Farm to Table by Nicolette Dane Kimmy has worked her way up the food chain in order to become a chef at Local, a top restaurant seeking to use more local ingredients. When they form a partnership with Kloser Farms, Kimmy meets Ava on a delivery and is immediately in love…or something like it. When the night owl starts to spend time with the early riser, what is bound to happen?

Wicked Sweet by Chelsea M. Cameron This high school rivals to college lovers romance is…well, sweet. Super sweet and cute. Wicked sweet, even. Social Media influencer Dove does not expect to be reunited with the girl who had everything in high school, especially since they went years without seeing each other. But when she and goth baker Seven are assigned to a long-term project, they come to learn more about each other than they expected.

Small Town Secrets: Welcome to Sea Port by Katrina Jackson While this is the third book in the Welcome to Sea Port series, it can be read on its own (though you should definitely read the first two!). Cafe owner Sully has a monster crush on the baker’s assistant, Lisa. She doesn’t know that the baker has a similar crush on her as well, and the pair mutually pine for each other over baked goods and gossip. But there’s a lot more going on in Sea Port, so stay tuned.

Tapping Into Love by Monica McCallan Love and maple syrup collide in this enemies to lovers story. When Sierra books a room in her hometown for her father’s funeral, the last thing she expects is to be thrown out of the bed and breakfast on the spot. But Lucy doesn’t trust her family, and she’s not going to start now. No matter how hard the maple syrup heiress works to convince everyone in town that she’s nothing like her father.

There are probably more sapphic romances about chefs, bakers, and other food lovers to dig up. Do you know a good one? Tell me on the socials!