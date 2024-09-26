Anyway, Goodreads compiled the 60 titles users most frequently listed as Want to Read, Currently Reading, and Read. The makeup of the list is about what you’d expect if you pay attention to bestsellers and the annual popularity contest of the Goodreads Choice Awards, but the order is a little different since, again, whether the users read the books and how much they liked them doesn’t matter. If you’re thinking #1 has to be Colleen Hoover, Rebecca Yarros, or Sarah J. Maas, nope. And it’s not Emily Henry, either!

Actually, I’m not done quibbling yet because in what world is expression of interest—marking a book as Want to Read—an indication that it’s a top book? I’ve been wanting to watch Chernobyl for the last 5 years, so…is it now one of my top TV picks? Surely, Goodreads, a data-rich company owned by the most data-rich company, has the computing power to do something like Average Rating x Number of Ratings + Number of Users Who Marked “Read” Without Rating. It boggles.