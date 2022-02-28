Treat Yourself to These SAILOR MOON Items Just in Time for the 30th Anniversary

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

2022 is a special year for Sailor Moon fans, as it marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved anime/manga series. So if you’ve been feeling extra nostalgic for Sailor Moon lately, you’re not alone. Love for Sailor Moon is just in the air right now, and we’re all looking back at our favorite magical girls — Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, Sailor Chibi Moon, Sailor Neptune, Sailor Pluto, Sailor Uranus, Sailor Saturn, and the rest of the gang — with an extra dose of nostalgic fondness at the moment. We all love Sailor Moon and its message of friendship and empowerment, and we want to share our love with the series with the rest of the world.

So what do we do when we love Sailor Moon and want everyone else to know about it? Well, we buy a bunch of cute Sailor Moon stuff, of course. From clothing to bookmarks to home decor to jewelry, there are so many different ways to express your love for Sailor Moon. Here are some of the cute, beautiful, and fun Sailor Moon items you can buy on Etsy right now, just in time for Sailor Moon‘s 30th anniversary.

These Sailor Moon Bookmarks are a no-brainer for the bookish Sailor Moon fan. For $5, pick your favorite Sailor Senshi — Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, or Sailor Venus. Or you can get all five for $24.

Are you fighting evil by moonlight? Or are you winning love by this Sailor Moon LED Neon Light? Why not both? $332

If you love your memes and you love Sailor Moon, let everyone know with this cute pin: Sailor Moon Yelling at Cats. You can even choose if you’d prefer Sailor Moon yelling at Luna or Sailor Moon yelling at Artemis. $10

Who among us hasn’t envied Sailor Moon’s cozy-looking blanket, with the cute bunny, stars, and moon print? Now you can get one of your very own and nap just as restfully as the queen of naps herself, Usagi. $25–56

Of course, if you love Sailor Moon, you’re going to love this Sailor Moon–inspired tea. You can purchase the whole collection of teas, and have a taste of Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, and Sailor Venus. $17–34

Check out this adorable Sailor Moon vegan soap. All four of the inner senshi are represented by their colors in the stars. The moon represents Sailor Moon herself. And of course there’s Luna! Grab this citrus and bonsai scented soap for $12.

LunaBunCreations has a few lovely Sailor Moon–inspired candles to choose from, but might I suggest Tuxedo’s Rose, the Etsy store’s Tuxedo Mask–inspired candle? This candle has beautiful rose and glitter details and smells of bergamot and cedar wood. Also check out Moon Prism and Serenity Garden. $29

What would make Sailor Moon even better? If Sailor Moon and friends were all cats. Check out this super cute Sailor Meow mug, where that dream becomes a reality! $17

While the weather is still cold, stay warm with this Sailor Moon–inspired crochet hat. Usagi would absolutely love wearing this slouchy crochet beanie, and you will too! $38

Who is your favorite of all the Sailor Senshi? Let everyone know with these Sailor Moon Vaporwave T-shirts. Or if you have a few favorites, you can always get more than one! Available in multiple colors. $27

These hand-painted Sailor Moon sneakers are a super unique way to show off your fandom love. Choose from a Sailor Moon, Queen Serenity, or Chibi Moon design. $87

As a kid, you might have dreamed of having a crystal star pendant just like Sailor Moon’s brooch. Well, here’s a gorgeous handcrafted necklace version that’s dainty and totally appropriate to wear as an adult. $17

