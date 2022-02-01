Quiz: Which Sailor Moon Character Are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you spent your whole life wondering what Sailor Moon character you are? This quiz created by a die-hard Sailor Moon fan (me) will give you the official (unofficial) answer once and for all! Read on, Moonies!

In the 1990s, Sailor Moon was everything. The fashion. The friendship. The cool transformation sequences. I had to have all the Sailor Moon things. I watched the anime. I read the mangas. I had a Sailor Moon alarm clock, multiple Luna plushies, Sailor Moon’s transformation brooch, and a killer Sailor Pluto costume that I did wear to school once. And as I got older, my appreciation for Sailor Moon never died down. In fact, I met one of my oldest, dearest friends when I was 17 and we both bonded over our mutual love and appreciation of Sailor Saturn.

But while I have always had a constant and undying love for this anime and manga series, in the past few years, Sailor Moon has come back in a big way. Not just for me, but for the world. If dubbed anime is your thing, you can now watch a much better dubbed version of Sailor Moon by Viz on Hulu. In 2021, the final volume of Sailor Moon: Eternal Edition was released. The new Sailor Moon Eternal film was released in 2021 as well. And now, with the 30th anniversary of Sailor Moon coming in March, we can expect a lot more exciting Sailor Moon stuff coming our way soon.

The past few years have been a perfect time to return to the world of Sailor Moon. Or if you’ve never watch the anime or read the manga, it’s the perfect time to pick it up and escape into a world where friendship, optimism, justice, love, and caring for others actually seems to matter. I am personally in the middle of yet another rewatch of the anime (my second since 2020). And I have been rereading the manga for the first time since the ’90s. So I’ve been thinking about these characters a lot, in other words, and this quiz has been a long time coming.

So with all of that in mind, here’s what you’ve been waiting for. It’s time to discover which Sailor Moon character you are once and for all.

Wondering what your results could have been? Here’s the full list!

Sailor Moon

Sailor Chibi Moon

Tuxedo Mask

Luna

Sailor Mercury

Sailor Mars

Sailor Venus

Sailor Jupiter

Sailor Pluto

Sailor Neptune

Sailor Uranus

Sailor Saturn

If you’re disappointed you didn’t get your favorite character, remember that often our favorite people are a little different from us. We often admire traits in others that are unlike ourselves. The good news? There’s no bad result with this quiz, because every Sailor Moon character is super cool for their own reasons.

Can’t get enough Sailor Moon? Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the Sailor Moon manga. Say goodbye to your budget by browsing through these Sailor Moon enamel pins. And we should also really thank Naoko Takeuchi for creating this wonderful story and the characters we love!