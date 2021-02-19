Dark Academia Fans: Check Out This CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Auction

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Are you a big Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fan? Are you missing this bewitching series? Well, this week offers a chance to bring a piece of Sabrina home!

Jeff Schwartz, auctioneer and reality television host of The Liquidator, offers us a once in a lifetime chance to bid on items from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. On February 20, over 750 lots with rare items from the famous book-to-Netflix series will be up for auction. Sought after items like antique mirrors, furniture, and documents are featured at this event.

Sabrina and Witchy Nostalgia

Sabrina has been a part of our lives (and screens) for several years, from her origin as a side character in the Archie comic series to early television beginnings through Melissa Joan Hart to a creepy reimagining in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Archie Horror series. While Sabrina has a more supernatural tone through Kiernan Shipka’s excellent portrayal than in the original comics, it brings us fans to reminisce and enjoy these witchy memories. Sabrina enthusiasts will definitely want to see what Schwartz has to offer.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Bookish Choices

Did I forget to mention books? Oh yeah, there are tons of them!

Saturday’s auction highlights both props and actual books used on the Sabrina set. Some are as follows:

Pilot Script of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, signed by Melissa Joan Hart. We must honor Sabrina’s screen-adaptation origins with the show that started it all!

Several boxes of prop burnt books, made to appear authentic

Many boxes of prop books: available in an array of colors, shapes and sizes

Prop occult books: from velvet casings to runic writings, these tomes will bring an authentic, supernatural feel

Multiple boxes of prop books (LOVED going through these!) Some of these boxes contained of the following:

A Kiss of Shadows and Incubus Dreams by Laurell K. Hamilton

Taltos by Anne Rice

Mary Higgins Clark story compilation

The Whistler by John Grisham

Several Readers Digest anthologies

Northern Lights by Nora Roberts

Be prepared to sift through the box listings, as you may discover something exciting! I could certainly own several pieces of artwork and unique books after this auction.

You may view to your heart’s content, but must have an account to bid. You’ll certainly fall in love with the items to choose from. Whether it’s pieces for your living space or your supernatural library, this Sabrina auction has it all!

Whether you’re a Sabrina superfan or you just want to build a dark academia library collection, you’ll enjoy sifting through these “occult” books. This is the perfect opportunity to cultivate a witchy Bookstagram aesthetic!

The auction will take place on Saturday, February 20 at 10 a.m. PST. Feel free to visit the auction site to view the full experience!