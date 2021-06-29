This adorable novel follows cello master Jenny, who has ambitious goals in mind. One of them is to become a student at a prestigious music conservatory, and she will let nothing additional, including love, get in the way.

But, when cute Jaewoo shows up at her uncle’s karaoke bar one fateful night, Jenny is smitten and decides to throw caution to the wind and spend an unforgettable evening with him. Why, not? She’s sure she will never see him again, so it won’t put a damper on any of her carefully curated plans for her professional life.

But she’s wrong about not seeing him again. Jenny’s grandmother is sick, so she heads to South Korea to take care of her. There, Jenny is enrolled at an elite academy, and she’s determined to make the best of it until, one day, Jaewoo appears. It turns out he’s also a student there. Not only that, he’s a huge K-Pop star who’s strictly not allowed to date. What’s a girl to do?

This book, while romantic, also teaches lessons about spontaneity and living one’s life to the fullest. As Jenny realizes she’s still crushing on Jaewoo, will she give up her perfectly prepped dreams for romance?