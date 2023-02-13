Quiz: Warm Up With Your Next Favorite Romance Read

But let’s say you’re not sure which romance novel to reach for. That’s where this quiz to find your next favorite romance read comes in. Answer ten quick questions and find the next romance book you’ll fall in love with. From enemies-to-lovers to paranormal and fake relationships, the romance books in this quiz reflect a variety of romance genre subtypes. With all recent titles, you’ll find some flirty fiction from some of today’s biggest romance writing stars as well as celebrated debuts and books by up-and-coming authors. So if you’re looking for a fresh love story pick, you’ve found the quiz that will get you one.