While this is the second book in a series, you can definitely read it on its own (I did). Sharla is a professor at Romey University, where Jovani is starting as the artist in residence. The two don’t get off to the best start, but they can’t keep away from each other. For one thing, Sharla keeps dreaming about a man, and Jovani sure does remind her of him. Not to mention, Jovani’s estranged father is Sharla’s huge crush. With so many things bringing them together, how can they stay away? (And why would they want to?)

Who’s the artist? Jovani’s photography is centered around body positivity, especially regarding the Black body, and sensuality. I’d love to see them.

Content Notes* (CN): toxic family relationships; family reconciliation; witchy stuff; pregnancy; violent attack; hospital stay; excessive displays of wealth; sex on the page