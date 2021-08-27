Support Haiti Earthquake Relief Through The Romance For Haiti Auction

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Romance authors are teaming up to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti by offering signed copies of bestselling books, manuscript critiques, Zoom chats, and more in the Romance for Haiti Auction. Bids are open now through 11:00 PM EDT on Friday, September 3, and all proceeds will go to local organizations working on the ground in Haiti.

🗣️Have you checked out the Romance for Haiti auction yet?

We have over 200 amazing items you can bid on and help support the earthquake relief efforts in Haiti!

Go to the auction page and check it out 👇https://t.co/1xs5tjBcXm

But first here is a preview! pic.twitter.com/bDVuZgCCwx — Adriana Herrera *updates only* (@ladrianaherrera) August 26, 2021

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, killing over 2,000 people, completely destroying over 50,000 homes and damaging over 75,000 additional homes. Besides leaving many Haitians without shelter, the earthquake caused major disruptions to health care facilities during a global pandemic and damaged critical infrastructure like roads and sanitation systems. The U.N. estimates nearly $200 million in aid funds is needed to respond to the crisis on the ground in Haiti.

In response, the romance community stepped up to help raise money for local organizations on the ground in Haiti.

This isn’t the first time the romance world has fundraised for good. In November of last year, romance authors teamed up for the Romancing the Runoff Auction, which raised funds for the Georgia runoff election. Authors across genres have also participated in literary auctions like the Books for Hope Auction to benefit India’s COVID relief, the Books for Palestine Auction to provide emergency relief for Palestinian children, and the Kid-Lit Against Anti-AAPI Racism Auction to fight racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

I'm so proud to be a part of the #RomanceforHaiti auction, happening this Saturday. You can bid on signed books, publishing services, and more. I'm contributing a signed copy of NOTHING BURNS AS BRIGHT AS YOU and 5 copies of BLACKOUT. Learn more: https://t.co/K5WfRuoata pic.twitter.com/siem7p98Ga — Ashley Woodfolk (@AshWrites) August 26, 2021

The Romance for Haiti Auction has an impressive variety of items up for bids to encourage fans to support earthquake relief. Many signed book packages are available, including the complete Bridgerton series from Julia Quinn, the Will Darling series from K.J. Charles, a five book bundle from Mia Sosa, and the complete Brown Sisters Trilogy from Talia Hibbert. The auction also features Zoom chats and manuscript critiques from authors including Sarah MacLean, Eric Smith, and Lyssa Kay Adams. Beyond books and helpful connections, the auction offers something for everyone, from one-of-a-kind jewelry to subscription boxes to unique wines and more.

Here it is! Opens for bids on the 28th, along with ALMOST 300 other auction items! #RomanceforHaiti https://t.co/VEUDHTF851 — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) August 26, 2021

At only 12 hours into the week-long auction, Romance for Haiti has already raised over $2,000 toward their $5,000 goal. Check out the auction today and bid on items from your favorite authors to support desperately needed earthquake relief on the ground in Haiti. Bids are open through Friday, September 3.