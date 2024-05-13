Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina.

Summertime is on its way, and with it comes the promise of long daylight hours during which to curl up with a good book! I’ve been on a romance kick for the past six months, and some of the writers on this list are among my favorites. I feel like the romance novel scene is one of the coziest for its multi-book storyworlds that often turn new authors into familiar names, and there are so many amazing Asian North American Writers producing spicy and delectable tales of love.

This post celebrates writers on both sides of the US-Canada border to offer suggestions of recent Asian North American romance novels for your enjoyment. Whether you’re in the mood for a fake-dating setup, a romantasy tale, a YA romance, or something else entirely, there’s a book for everyone on this list.