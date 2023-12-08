Let’s Stay Together: 8 Romance Books With No Third-Act Breakup

I have loathed the third-act breakup since before I realized that was the thing I disliked in many romcoms. In fact, it wasn’t really until I read several romance novels where the third-act breakup did work for me that I realized how much I usually hate it. And oh boy do I hate when a couple breaks up over something that could be solved with a quick check-in — and although that is something that tends to be more prevalent in romcom movies, it’s in an awful lot of books, too. I spent a lot of my early romance-reading years pining for romance books with no third-act breakup.

While romance as a genre is, I think, starting to trend away from the miscommunication-caused breakup in the third act, there are still more books than not with a breakup caused by other factors. And if I’m honest, it’s become something I like a lot of the time! In You, Again by Kate Goldbeck and People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, for example, the separation is necessary for the characters to have some emotional growth that allows them to deal with their own feelings.