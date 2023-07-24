This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor is interested in myth, performance, and pop culture. After embarking on a double major in English and Psychology and a Dance minor at GWU, she graduated with a BA in 2019. She soon began to work in Washington D.C. experiencing the life of a DMV young professional. She has many side projects, some of which include ceramics, dance, and the hunt for the perfect tea. View All posts by R. Nassor

Searching for the best romance book series to devour can be a difficult task. There are so many authors with deep catalogs. You want to be sure you are starting a series that will deliver each time. Luckily, I’ve done all the hard work for you. Here are 25 of the best romance book series for you to read immediately.

As a bit of background, romance takes an interconnecting universe approach to book series. While there are plenty of standalone romance books, many authors write series where each book focuses on a different couple. Sometimes the books go through a family until each member has a partner. Other times the books jump through a friend group or workplace. Nevertheless, romance trains readers to find the background characters in an initial book that they ship in a featured book. These webs of love support romance readers who like inhabiting familiar worlds. I, for one, enjoy the ability to get to know characters from prior books even better.

There are many long series out there. This list is just some of my favorite long romance series and romance trilogies. Most of these series are either finished, or they are set to finish in the next year. Looking for more recommendations? Book Riot’s Silvana Reyes Lopez also covered 19 of the best romance book series for adult readers.

I’ve broken down my list into contemporary romance series, historical romance series, and fantasy romance series. (As an aside, the fantasy romance series include a combination of high fantasy and urban fantasy romance series.) Without further ado, I have quite a list of excellent romance book series to introduce you to.

Contemporary Romance Book Series Cowboys of California Series by Rebekah Weatherspoon Cowboys of California is one of the best cowboy romance trilogies out there. Rebekah Weatherspoon knows how to build character relationships and arcs that involve growth in characters’ personal, professional, and romantic lives. She brings all that skill to this family ranch that is lauded for hosting the best weddings, company retreats, and vacations around. The first book, A Cowboy to Remember, features a second-chance childhood friends-to-lovers romance that begins because of an amnesia plot. When professional chef Evie loses her memory after a fall at an industry party, her assistant contacts family friends who might be able to help. Zach is determined to help Evie remember everything, including their missed childhood romance.

The Brown Sisters Series by Talia Hibbert I could’ve chosen any of the series Talia Hibbert has written, and it would be a good recommendation, but this trilogy has to receive my praise. Readers in search of adorably sincere characters occasionally messing things up will love reading about each of the Brown sisters. Admittedly, my personal favorite is Act Your Age, Eve Brown. I love a good messy meet cute, and if running over the person you just interviewed to work for isn’t messy, I don’t know what is. Plus, who can say no to a grumpy/sunshine relationship at a British countryside bed and breakfast between two neurodivergent main characters?

Spoiler Alert Series by Olivia Dade The Spoiler Alert series is not about actors on the set of the last season of Game of Thrones, but if you picture it that way, you are not far off. Each book in the trilogy of romcoms has chapter breaks filled with uniquely funny fan fiction, scripts, and other epistolary elements that really flesh out the world. Also, if you are looking for a book that centers two fat actors in love with an excellent clinch cover, look no further than book three, Ship Wrecked. Maria and Peter spent the last six years as co-stars who couldn’t risk ruining the actor-crew working relationships on a small island by falling in love. Now that they are done, they have to figure out how to build a life together.

The Love Study Series by Kris Ripper This trilogy centers on a regular queer friend group looking to establish their romantic lives in the mundane chaos of daily life. Each book offers something similar in tone and approach but wildly different relationships. Although you don’t have to read the books in order, I would recommend starting with book one. The Love Study follows a temp worker with commitment issues falling for a nonbinary YouTuber who gives dating advice. His friends believe Declan would be the perfect candidate for Sidney’s new dating series. After being left at the altar, he can use a series of arranged dates to reacquaint himself with commitment. Now that they’ve started, he finds himself falling for Sidney more than any of the dates they are setting him up on.

Modern Love Series by Alisha Rai These days, technology changes the ways our characters fall in love. The three books in the Modern Love Series follow a dating app creator, an ex-model at the center of a viral live-tweet event, and a DM mishap between a beauty influencer and a Bollywood soap opera star. Each couple navigates a modern world filled with the typical and not-so-typical pitfalls of modern technology as they find love. If you are a fan of a good bodyguard or friends-to-lovers romance, I recommend book two, Girl Gone Viral, because it has both.

Dreamers Series by Adriana Herrera Readers have four books filled with queer Afro-Latinx best friends from the South Bronx looking to follow their dreams and find love along the way. Nesto, Camilo, Patrice, and Juan Pablo are lovely main characters whose friendship is truly admirable. I also am a big fan of their New York City romances. In American Dreamer, Nesto leaves NYC with his Afro-Caribbean food truck to relocate upstate. It is a big risk, but it pays off when the town cannot get enough of his food. Local Jude can’t help but fall for him too.

Well Met Series by Jen DeLuca Lovers of the Renaissance Faire have probably already read the Well Met series, but if not, there are four books here for you. Set in the small town of Willow Creek, Maryland, each couple has their chance to find love at the faire in these funny yet heartfelt romances. A single mother looking to move out of town acquires the help of her friend to get her house on the market. He just needs her to pretend to be his girlfriend at a family dinner in exchange. Well Matched is simply adorable.

Jackson Falls Series by Synithia Williams Over four books and one prequel novella, the Jackson Falls series follows the Robidoux Family as they find success, uncover secrets, and fall in love along the way. If you are looking for books that track the highs and lows of a family’s messy, interconnected lives, these are the books for you. In the first book, Forbidden Promises, India must deal with her complicated feelings for Travis, her sister’s ex-husband, when she returns home to help her brother’s political campaign. After Travis’s divorce, he has a second chance at love with India back in town. What can possibly go wrong?

Playbook Series by Alexa Martin This is a sports romance series about the partners of NFL players written by the wife of a former NFL player. In the four-book Playbook series, the stakes are high on and off the field. The banter is incredibly funny, the relationships are oh-so-cute, and honestly, as someone who doesn’t know anything about football, I had a great time learning a bit more about the sport. Also, there is a fake bar in the series that may be the coolest place on Earth. In Intercepted, one woman done with dating athletes after a bad breakup finds herself drawn to an adorably persistent quarterback. Marlee and Gavin are a great place to start with this excellent series.

Garnet Run Series by Roan Parrish The small town of Garnet Run is the setting for an adorable series of four queer romance novels and two novellas. Roan Parrish is known for her queer romance novels, and this small-town series where almost every small business owner is queer is no exception. When an anxious dog walker starts working for a grumpy children’s book illustrator with a broken leg and too many animals, their love of animals develops into something more. Better Than People is cute and complicated and perfect if you love adorable pets in your romance.

Historical Romance Book Series Seducing the Sedgwicks Series by Cat Sebastian Cat Sebastian is an auto-buy author for me, so I can say with a large degree of certainty this is one of her best series, and there are no skips on this album. The sons of a prominent poet in the pastoral Renaissance are all grown-up in the Seducing the Sedgwicks series, and they have to come to grips with a loose childhood as they settle into adulthood. Do you want a book about a sunny local country vicar who tutors and watches after the unruly children of a grumpy sea captain? It Takes Two to Tumble is the book for you. The children are a menace, the vicar is so good with them, and the bisexual sea captain may be strict, but he learns the value of bending his values to prioritize his family.

The Loyal League Series by Alyssa Cole Black spies unravel the Confederacy’s plans in the U.S. Civil War over the course of The Loyal League trilogy. Alyssa Cole is one of those romance authors who appears to excel in every sub-genre so if you like her historical romance series, go check out the rest of her varied backlist. An Extraordinary Union is a great place to start this historical romance series. Elle is a Union spy who returns to the South so she can collect information as a person who’s enslaved. There, she meets undercover agent Malcolm who she begins to work with to uncover a Confederacy plot.

Women Who Dare Series by Beverly Jenkins The Women Who Dare series is set in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War. Written by one of the best historical romance authors of our generation, Beverly Jenkins explores the lives and loves of African American protagonists in her historical romance book series. Her backlist is extensive, but this series is excellent if you want to start with a trilogy of some of her recent releases. The last book, To Catch a Raven centers on a grifter forced to help the government recover the stollen Declaration of Independence. Part of her cover is a fake marriage that becomes less fake as the book continues.

Rogues and Remarkable Women Series by Vanessa Riley Widows in regency England are fighting to secure agency in their lives in the Rogues and Remarkable Women series. It is a gorgeous trilogy of historical romances. May I recommend you pick up An Earl, the Girl, and a Toddler? When personal maid Jemina somehow survives the shipwreck on her trip from Jamaica to London, she ends up imprisoned in Bedlam with amnesia. To uncover the truth, she convinces the barrister to free her. Now Daniel, the barrister in question, finds himself willing to break a lot more rules to get closer to Jemina even as it threatens his respectability.

The Fifth Avenue Rebels Series by Joanna Shupe New York City tycoons, heiresses, and gentry fall in love in this American Gilded Age historical romance series. This four-book series is stuffed full of rebellious main characters in unusual arrangements. Plus, Joanna Shupe has firmly covered the gilded age in her backlist, so if you like this series, there is plenty more where this comes from. In the childhood friends to lovers book, The Heiress Hunt, Knickerbocker Harrison marries an heiress who happens to be his former best friend to save his family from financial ruin. Their marriage might be one of convenience, but their friendship has a chance to blossom under the guise of a fake relationship, and now they cannot imagine a life without each other.

The Ravenels Series by Lisa Kleypas Historical romance readers know if they want a deep, interconnected backlist, they should go to Lisa Kleypas. The seven-book historical romance series set in Victorian England is a great place to start. A Scottish whisky distiller meets the widow running her late husband’s shipping company when he brings his latest shipment to a port in London. She wants to avoid scandal, and he can’t help but agree, but they cannot resist each other, especially as the looming danger surrounding them moves closer in Devil in Disguise.

Science Fiction and Fantasy Romance Book Series The Kingston Cycle Series by C. L. Polk I will always sign up for a queer historical fantasy romance set in a steampunk Edwardian England. The Kingston Cycle series is a trilogy of books that follow witches, angels, and humans trying to make the world a better place for magic users everywhere. Although the books lean toward historical fantasy, the romance is no small part of the story. The books do have to be read in order, but I am particularly taken by the sapphic romance between a reporter and a member of the nobility in book two, Stormsong — maybe also because the book is filled with class tension and life-threatening action.

Apollo Ascending Series by Nicole Bailey An epic love spans this four-book queer new adult fantasy romance series inspired by Greek mythology. This multi-POV series is full of all the political intrigue you could want and begins at the precipice of a war between humanity and the gods. If you want to get lost in a long series where you spend a lot of time with your main characters, these are the books for you. It is impossible to read this series out of order because, unlike many romance series, these books do not jump from couple to couple. A Veil of Gods and Kings starts us off with the human Prince Hyacinth readying to assume his father’s throne and Apollo before his assent to a full deity. As punishment for refusing ascension, Zeus sends Apollo to learn from the perfect human prince. It is just a very cute and moderately heartbreaking series that you must pick up.

The Five Crowns of Okrith Series by A.K. Mulford Although the fifth book in The Five Crowns of Okrith series is not yet out, I just had to include this series in my list. Currently, there are four books and three novellas in this high fantasy romance book series filled with royal witches, fae, and humans trying to make things work as war looms on the horizon. The series should be read in order, although each book does follow a different couple as they make their way to their respective throne. The first two books (The High Mountain Court and The Witches’ Blade) follow straight couples; book three, The Rogue Crown, is sapphic; and book four, The Evergreen Heir, follows a bookish nonbinary heir and their arranged marriage to their sunny childhood friend. While I love them all, I cannot encourage you to read the series fast enough just to experience the delight of a nonbinary author writing from the perspective of a nonbinary heir claiming their throne and love in a high fantasy world.

The Embraced Series by Kerrelyn Sparks I couldn’t help but mention The Embraced series with the seventh book about to release. If you want a pure-nonsense high fantasy world that makes you go, “Sure, why not?” these high fantasy romance books are for you. The magical children who grow up on the Isle of Moon are all prophesied to have a magical power and a future kingdom to rule. While there is a continuous storyline to follow, you could honestly pick up any book in the series and get caught up pretty quickly. In book one, How to Tame a Beast in Seven Days, Luciana’s father returns to the island where he’s hidden her and her powers all these years with a marriage offer from the Beast of Benwick. She says yes, and an unlikely romance ensues between two powerful monarchs.

Adventures in Aguillon Series by Lisa Henry and Sarah Honey This queer fantasy romance trilogy is one of the greatest gifts the D.C. public library system has ever given to me. I was shocked to find a delightfully campy high-fantasy romance trilogy with a cast of characters impossible to hate. In Red Heir, a failed adventuring party accidentally rescues the lost heir as well as a pickpocket from jail because they’re both redheads, and the party can’t tell who’s who. This begins a long journey running from soldiers through cursed woods across a kingdom filled with hilarious surprises.

Honey Badger Chronicles Series by Shelly Laurenston I have a long paranormal romance series for you to get lost in. The current four-book Honey Badger Chronicles series is not quite complete, but it is almost there. Based on the world from the nine-book Pride series, in these books, four half-sisters deal with the fallout of their honey-badger-shifter father’s destructive choices. These wild books are full of action and romance as these sisters try to survive. When a naked honey-badger shifter lands on a grizzly shifter’s hotel balcony, he is immediately taken by her. She and her sisters are in a lot of trouble with too many groups to count, but he is willing to offer them a place to stay and protection until she realizes he will always be there for her in Hot and Badgered.

Green Creek Series by TJ Klune The werewolf pack, where everyone is queer, is the star of the four-book, three-novella Green Creek series. There are mates and pack dynamics and a small town that will go to bat for their well-paying werewolf landlords. Each book is told from the perspective of a different couple, but there is one continuous storyline, so I would recommend reading the books in order. Wolfsong is a childhood friends-to-lovers romance between a human and a werewolf. Ravensong is a second-chance romance between a werewolf and a pack warlock who are former childhood friends. Heartsong is an amnesia romance between two werewolves with an asexual main character. The series is very sincere and will make you laugh as much as it makes you cry.

The Psy/Changeling Trinity Series by Nalini Singh Nalini Singh has an expansive backlist anyone could get lost in, but if you want a place to begin your journey, I recommend the Psy/Changeling Trinity books. This seven-book paranormal romance series follows humans, animal shifters, and Psy (people with mental abilities like telepathy and telekinesis). The bear shifter community in Silver Silence will make you fall in love with the whole world, I promise. When Silver, the psy director of the worldwide emergency response network, is threatened, Valentin offers her a place in his den to protect her life. Even though she lived with Psy’s silence protocol to keep her emotions in check, the alpha bear shifter keeps getting past her defenses. Singh’s books are legendary for a reason.

Heroine Complex Series by Sarah Kuhn Superheroes protect San Fransisco from otherworldly demons in this superhero sci-fi fantasy romance book series. The Heroine Complex series follows a group of Asian American women who’ve been fighting to keep their city safe ever since a rift to another world gave some San Franciscans superpowers. Across six books and one novella, members of one superheroine squad find out how to defeat evil and secure a happily ever after. It all starts with Heroine Complex. Evie Tanaka is superheroine Aveda Jupiter’s personal assistant as well as her best friend. Although Aveda’s over-the-top demands are starting to get out of hand, nothing tops her request that Evie fill in for her one night. Thus, her own explosive powers put her on a path to superheroine status with the help of an extremely attractive researcher she works with. It is an excellent time if you are a fan of superheroes, romance, sisterhood, and friendship, so get on it.