“My candle burns at both ends, it will not last the night. But ah my foes and oh my friends, it gives a lovely light. “

If you’ve read one or many Roald Dahl books in your time, you might recognise this quote as the author’s motto, which is often published as a kind of preface to his books. This year marks 30 years since the beloved Welsh author and children’s book extraordinaire passed on, but his motto continues to hold relevance to his life. Since expanding his writing to children’s stories in the 1960s, Roald Dahl has continually brought lovely light and laughter to the lives of his readers around the world. He is known for the unforgettable worlds, lovable characters and hilarious antics he created in books such as James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Witches, The Twits, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The BFG, and more. His books have been translated into 58 languages, which is a testament to his global success and the far-reaching effects of his beautifully crafted narratives.

Earlier this month, we celebrated “Roald Dahl Day” in tribute to the life and work of Roald Dahl, celebrated on the author’s birthday on the 13th of September. If you and your loved ones are Dahl fans, this event was a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the author and some of your favourite Roald Dahl books! Below is a list of decorative accessories to celebrate the works of Roald Dahl year-round. (Many of these items include iconic illustrations by Quentin Blake whose drawings have been published in Roald Dahl’s books and have become an intrinsic part of the Roald Dahl experience). These decor accessories are perfect for bringing Roald Dahl charm to living areas, classrooms, nurseries, and libraries for keeping the light of Roald Dahl alive in our homes and hearts.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Wall Art

Roald Dahl Rainbow Print: Decorate your home with this heart-warming reminder about beauty and kindness from Roald Dahl’s The Twits. This fresh, rainbow wall print is perfect for decorating a nursery, children’s room or living area.

Matilda Print: Roald Dahl’s Matilda celebrates all of the best things about the joys of learning and reading escapism and this is probably why the book is a long-standing favourite of so many reading lovers around the world. This bookish Matilda poster celebrates all of those wonderful ideas in a few words making it the ideal bookish gift.

Fantastic Mr. Fox First Edition Poster: If you’re into shabby chic aesthetics then you’ll love this poster of the first edition cover of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox which has been placed over an upcycled dictionary sheet background.

Roald Dahl Periodic Table Print: Science Lover? Roald Dahl fan? See your favourite things come together in this colourful Roald Dahl themed periodic table. The table is filled with details of beloved Roald Dahl characters, places and items – from the Bonecruncher to Everlasting Gobstoppers to the Chokey! This print would create a fun, educational atmosphere in any setting.

Roald Dahl Collage Print: If you’re looking for a focal decor piece for your lounge, office or study area, this chronologically ordered collage of first edition Roald Dahl book covers is just for you! The combination of colours and varied texts gives this bookish print an artsy and sophisticated feel, and the range of books referenced show how the literary mastermind’s work developed over time.

Kitchenware

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Bamboo Set: This Charlie and the Chocolate Factory dish set is a great purchase for junior Dahl fans. The food themed quotes and phrases decorating each item make this set a great addition to any meal, and its sustainable bamboo material makes it child-friendly and environmentally friendly too.

James and the Giant Peach Stacking Mugs: This stacking mug set mimics the magical growth of Roald Dahl’s famous giant peach. Having this set tower over your kitchen counter would create a wonderful, celebratory reminder of Dahl’s peachy book!

Roald Dahl Literary Mug: Enjoy your morning tea or coffee with this composite Roald Dahl mug that includes some of the best quotes and cute illustrations from Roald Dahl’s repertoire, including a quirky illustration of the author himself!

Roald Dahl Coasters: These rustic Roald Dahl coasters are an easy to integrate decor item that would fit into the design theme of any room, making this a wonderful gift idea for the Dahl fans in your life! The coasters can be customised to include either illustrations or the printed text from some of the author’s most well known works.

Oompa Loompa Mug: The best silky smooth hot chocolate will taste even better when it’s savoured from this adorable Oompa Loompa mug that references Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Home Accessories

George’s Marvellous Medicine Lampshade: Cozy up your home with this themed lampshade that includes illustrations from Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine. But be careful that your kids don’t get any ideas from the images of George’s magical adventures in the kitchen (especially when Grandma is around)!

Wonka Golden Ticket Cushion: At last! You’ve found your very own golden ticket! Add some sparkle to your couch or your reading nook with this delightful Willy Wonka’s golden ticket cushion. (Give yourself the real Willy Wonka treatment by enjoying some chocolate while you snuggle!)

Roald Dahl Monopoly (not available in the U.S.): This monopoly board is packed with references to many Roald Dahl favourites, including Matilda, The Witches, and The Twits. It’s a brilliant buy for some exciting, indoor family time and when not in use the box would sit pretty on any bookshelf or coffee table.

Matilda Pocket Pillow: This Matilda pillow doubles up as a comfort creator and a secret book holder – it’s the perfect home accessory for children (and adults!) who love sneaking moments of reading into busy days.

BFG Wall Clock: If you love Roald Dahl’s the BFG then this bright wall clock would be a wonderful decorative timepiece to hang up in your home or classroom. The clock includes endearing illustrations of the Big Friendly Giant, his little friend Sophie, and some frobscottle goodness.