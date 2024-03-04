Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Limited Series RIPLEY
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Netflix is releasing a limited series based on The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith. Ripley stars Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood. It’s written and directed by Steven Zaillian, the Academy award winning screenwriter of Schindler’s List, Moneyball, The Irishman, and many more.
The first trailer for the series came out today, and you can watch it below.
The mini series will be eight episodes, and it premieres April 4, 2024.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Taylor Swift is Related to Emily Dickinson
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out
- 2 Jelly Beans and a Half Cup of Lemonade — The Messiest Willy Wonka Event Ever
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists
- Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists
- Anyone But You Is the Second Highest Grossing Live-Action Shakespeare Adaptation Ever
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists