Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Limited Series RIPLEY

Netflix is releasing a limited series based on The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith. Ripley stars Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood. It’s written and directed by Steven Zaillian, the Academy award winning screenwriter of Schindler’s List, Moneyball, The Irishman, and many more.

The first trailer for the series came out today, and you can watch it below.

The mini series will be eight episodes, and it premieres April 4, 2024.

