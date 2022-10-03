Riot Roundup: The Best Comics We Read July-September 2022

Denji. My poor, sweet Denji. He’s a teenager who’s forced to work for the Yakuza killing these things called devils because, even though his dad is gone, his dad’s debt still looms over him. He’s never really been loved, nor has he received an education, but once he’s betrayed by someone he works with, the little devil dog he found, Pochita, saves his life by fusing with him. Now he’s part devil, and his life is about to change.

This is such a wild ride of a manga. My mans Denji has literally the simplest dreams and his life is anything but. Plus, if you like anime, the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man is one of this fall’s most anticipated, and if you get into the manga now, you could read it in time to watch it become beautifully animated by the same studio that did Jujutsu Kaisen and the last season of Attack on Titan.

— Erica Ezeifedi