Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read July–September 2021

Finding comfort and familiarity in a complete stranger is insane, most would say it’s not possible. But what if your souls had met in another lifetime? This is a premise that intrigues me and the story of Hailey Freeman and Ellis Boyd in Christina C. Jones’s latest release, Prior Affair.

Hailey moves to Blackwood, to the dismay of her mother, to begin a journey that quickly turns almost deadly. She meets Ellis in the midst of a chaotic and terrifying transition. She’s not one for long-term relationships or large declarations of love. Ellis also isn’t looking for something concrete right now either. But the past has a way of finding itself into our present and feels as strong and familiar as these simply can’t be denied. Prior Affair is a story of discovery, true love, and embracing what seems scary, and resisting the urge to run even when it feels so right.

In a time where I went through another reading slump that felt almost indefinite, this book was like a breath of fresh air and an excellent addition to the Night Shift universe.

—Natalya Muncuff