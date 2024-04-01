Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2024

No Rules Tonight by Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, (Penguin Workshop, October 1, 2024)

This is an excellent YA graphic novel based on stories from Sook’s own life growing up in South Korea and her participation in a banned book club in the 1980s. It’s winter break, and the students of the folk dance team are headed to their annual retreat on the mountain to unwind after another season. It’s been a long year, with lots of protests and police arrests and curfews in their area. But when Hoon, the director of the team, is arrested by the police for listening to music, the rest of the students will have to go ahead without him. They are not entirely prepared, since Hoon handled all the details of the trip. And Hyun Sook had hoped to talk to him about starting up the banned book club again, but in private, since two members of their team are in the ROTC, and she suspects the last-minute addition to their group of being a police spy. The team ends up on a mountain armed with nothing but potatoes to eat, a box of costumes, and lots of unresolved feelings, misunderstandings, and suspicions. It’s a fantastic story of young love, teen drama, and friendship, but also an important look at real examples of living without freedoms under a dictatorship and how government censorship harms kids.

—Liberty Hardy