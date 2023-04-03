Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2023

Kim’s first novel, Miracle Creek, was a fantastic work of family, crime, love, and loss, and she returns again to that combination to blow our minds with this incredible follow up. 20-year-old Mia and her twin brother are home from college at the start of the pandemic. They’re staying with their parents and their younger brother, Eugene, while the world shelters in place. But from the explosive first page, something is horribly wrong: their father has gone missing. He didn’t return from his walk with Eugene, and due to mishaps and miscommunications, no one notices he is missing for several crucial hours. The only person who knows what happened to him is Eugene, but he can’t talk, due to Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition. As her family works to find out what happened to her father, they must also protect Eugene from the police, who care less about his condition and his rights and more about getting answers. And as the hours pass with no luck in finding her father, they uncover secrets her father was hiding. Given how great Miracle Creek is, I was ready to be amazed, but this is a next-level dazzling feat of storytelling. The pandemic plays a huge role in the book in how the case has to be handled and how things unfold, which I haven’t really read in a mystery yet, and it’s fascinating. Kim expertly teases out the mystery of Mia’s missing father and his secrets, while also telling the story of family and love, resentment, and fierce loyalty. It’s simply a heart-squeezing stunner.

—Liberty Hardy