Riot Recommendation: What’s Your Favorite Recent Crime Fiction?

Crime fiction as a genre was first defined in the 19th century; The Murders in the Rue Morgue by Edgar Allen Poe was published in 1841, and that locked-room mystery is now considered one of the first detective stories. From those early days to the Golden Age of crime, the rise of hardboiled American crime fiction, and beyond, readers have kept up faithfully with beloved sleuths like Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, and Philip Marlowe. Today a new class of crime solvers has joined the ranks of crime favorites, a class that includes Joe Ide’s IQ, Attica Locke’s Darren Matthews, and Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad.

With so much excellent—and thankfully, if slowly, more diverse—crime fiction to choose from, we want to know which works have kept you turning those pages lately. So tell us: what’s the best recent crime fiction you’ve read? Come share your top picks with us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and share a roundup with our Riot readers next week. Remember: we’re looking for recent(ish) releases; our TBRs are long enough as it is!