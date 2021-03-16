Riot Recommendation: What Authors Should Thriller Readers Know?
Family secrets, espionage, serial killers, psychological suspense: there’s a whole wide world of thrillers out there and we’re just trying to read them all! Many of us have go-to writers whose work we’ve come to rely on, but we here at Book Riot are always looking for new (or new-to-us) authors finding new ways to keep us at the edge of our seats. That’s why we want to know: what authors do you think thriller readers should know? Share your tried and true genre juggernauts and help us discover lesser known writers, too. Come shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share a roundup with your fellow Riot readers. We look forward to building a big, beautiful, diverse list of authors to get to know.