Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite YA Nature Magic Books?

Sourcebooks For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.

If your Dungeons and Dragons class is Druid, you’ll know exactly the appeal of nature magic books. Nature itself already feels wild and awe-inspiring. Whether you’re walking amidst redwoods that are older than you and will likely outlive you, contemplating the vastness of the ocean, or admiring the minuscule feathers on a hummingbird, nature has a magic of its own. The idea of being able to tap into and harness that power is tempting — not the superpowers of an alien race or science gone wrong, but abilities that require you to be in tune with the natural world.

So we want to know: what are your favorite YA nature magic books? Whether it’s about teens wielding the weather, manipulating plants, controlling the tides, or otherwise finding power in the natural elements, let us know on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share the list with your fellow Riot readers!