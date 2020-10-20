Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite Musician Memoirs?

Stories of musical legends have long intrigued us, from their early lives to their ascent to fame and beyond. Some of you have never toggled between channels to try and catch the latest music videos and it shows. I, however, am old enough to remember being glued to the television set whenever a new episode of Behind the Music came on; the impossible highs and crushing lows, the battling of demons, the exacting price of fame—the people behind the ballads and bops that move us are as complex as they are fascinating.

This is why readers love a musician memoir; we get the most personal version of the story straight from the source. The last year alone has brought us memoirs by some true musical icons: there’s the Rocket Man himself Elton John; the incomparable musical genius that is Prince; the elusive chanteuse Mariah Carey (Lambily fam, where you at!?). So tell us, Riot readers: what musician memoirs should we read next? Shout your favorites at us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share a roundup of your recommendations. We’ll ready our TBRs and our playlists!