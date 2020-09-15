Riot Recommendation: What Are Your Favorite Crime Thrillers with Badass Female Leads?

We love a pulse-pounding crime read on its own: the mystery, the action, the thrill of–hopefully—solving the case and bringing the bad guys to justice. Now throw in an ass-kicking, name-taking female lead and we’re furiously adding to cart! So come tell us: what are your favorite crime thrillers with badass female leads? Share those with us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and share that reading list with your fellow Riot readers next week. We’ll just be sitting here waiting to badassify our TBRs!