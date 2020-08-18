Riot Recommendation: What Are the Strangest And Most Compelling Books You’ve Ever Read?

I don’t know about you, but I didn’t watch that ball drop on NYE 2019 and think to myself, “Know what? This year we’re gonna stay inside a lot, fight over science, and debate the necessity of the USPS!” Alas, 2020 had other plans. While I sit here longing for a future in which the weirdest plot twists are in the pages of my book and not just my Twitter feed, I want you to lean all the way into the weird and share: what are the strangest, most compelling books you’ve ever read? Come shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share a roundup with your fellow Riot readers. Hit me with your best shot, Riot fam. I mean, how much weirder can it ge—you know what, let me just not.