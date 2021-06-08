Riot Recommendation: What Are the Best YA Books About Teen Royals?

Flatiron Books, publisher of Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean An irresistible story about an ordinary Japanese-American girl who discovers that her father is the Crown Prince of Japan! Which means outspoken, irreverent Izumi Tanaka is literally a princess! In a whirlwind, Izzy travels to Japan and finds herself caught between worlds—back home, she was never “American” enough, and in Japan, she must prove she’s “Japanese” enough. Will she crumble under the weight of the crown, or will she live out her fairytale, happily ever after?

Do you remember that moment in The Princess Diaries where Mia becomes almost magically transformed into a princess? Long after the Disney princess days, there’s something so enthralling about the idea of suddenly finding yourself a teen royal. Maybe it’s because being a teenager is a time where you want to acquire more power over your own life — and what could be more powerful than being in line to command a whole country?

