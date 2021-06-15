Riot Recommendation: What Are the Best Books About Wellness?

Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny Who really understands the concept of karma? Half the time when people are referencing it, it sounds like some form of revenge. But karma is a much deeper and richer concept than that. As explained by Sadhguru, yogi & mystic, karma means action. Sadhguru turns the tables by showing us clearly that karma is an empowering possibility for taking charge of our lives by choosing how we respond to what is happening to us. With celebrity fans from Will Smith to Tom Brady, this enlightening book offers in depth insights on the concept of Karma and shows how to achieve true happiness.

I don’t need to tell you that it’s been a trying 15 months. The pandemic has affected everyone differently, but average mental health has seen a significant decline. We all found our own ways to cope. Maybe you took up meditation and healthy eating during this time and found new hobbies you never had time for before — or, and probably more likely, maybe you prioritized only the most essential things and weren’t able to take care of yourself the way you would like to.

Whether you're fully vaccinated and beginning to reenter the world or whether that possibility is still far off for you, now is a good time to work on your wellbeing, mentally and physically. If you made New Year's resolutions six months ago, perhaps they're worth revisiting. And what better way to work on yourself than to pick up a book about wellness?