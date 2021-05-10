Riot Recommendation: 25 of Your Favorite Stories About Animals!

Amazon Publishing Thirteen-year-old Abby lives in an unhappy home in the Sierra Nevada foothills. One day, Abby rescues a litter of seven puppies abandoned for dead and leaves them in an abandoned cabin, promising to return the next day. When grieving widower Elliot retreats to the hunting cabin he last visited years ago, he discovers seven puppies and one determined girl with an indomitable heart. As the two become friends, Abby imagines how much better life would be if her mother were married to Elliot instead of her father. Read Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

Imagine cuddling up with a puppy. She’s fluffy, wriggly, and is happily panting puppy breath in your face. Now, imagine that in book form. Granted, it may not be quite as adorable, but the book version comes with a lot fewer responsibilities, and they get to stay puppies forever! If you’re an animal lover, there’s nothing quite like curling up with a book that puts them front and centre. There are no shortage of genres that explore our relationship with other species on Earth, from tear-jerker children’s books (whyyyy?) to fantasy novels with talking horses to cozy mystery series.

That’s why we asked you what animal stories we should be adding to our TBRs! They didn’t have to be about the typical dogs or cats, either. I’m always looking for a good alpaca farmer memoir or lizard-loving YA novel. Here are your recs crawling with all kinds of critters!

Watership Down by Richard Adams

Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey

Mrs. Murphy Series by Rita Mae Brown & Sneaky Pie Brown

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow

Yasmin the Zookeeper by Saadia Faruq

We Love You, Charlie Freeman by Kaitlyn Greenidge

The Guest Cat by Takashi Hiraide

Duncton Wood by William Horwood

Chi’s Sweet Home series by Konami Kanata

Copper by Kazu Kibuishi

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan

Watchers by Dean Koontz

H is for Hawk by Helen MacDonald

Ring of Bright Water by Gavin Maxwell

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

The Bees by Laline Paull

Reynard the Fox stories

Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley

I Am A Cat by Natsumi Soseki

Tales from Gorilla Girl and Gorilla Diaries by Ann Southcombe

The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein